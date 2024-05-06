Tragedy struck in Akure, the Ondo state capital as a married man stabbed his wife to death over a minor argument

The suspect, Fatai Abdullahi, allegedly locked the corpse in the house till late night before raising an alarm

The 0-year-old husband was said to have used a piece of scissors to kill his wife after which he took pictures of her body

Akure, Ondo state - Operatives of the Ondo state police command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Fatai Abdullahi, for allegedly stabbing his wife, Morenike, to death in Akure, the state capital.

Abdulahi stabbed the wife with scissors over a minor argument on Wednesday, 27th of March, 2024.

The state police public relations officer, Funmi Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement, Vanguard reports.

According to Odunlami, a complainant said the suspect announced the death of a wife to her in the evening after she returned from church.

The police PRO said a pair of scissors with blood stains was recovered from the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his wife Olayode Morenike (late) had always quarrelled over the issue of going to check on her child in her former marriage, the suspects after killing the deceased took pictures of the body and locked the corpse in the house till late night before raising an alarm.

“Further Investigation revealed that the deceased was handicap, injuries suspected to have been caused by stabbing were found on her stomach and neck."

