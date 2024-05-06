British/Nigerian professional boxer Anthony Joshua trended on social media once more following his recent outing with DJ Cuppy

Netizens noticed that the billionaire daughter generously shared a picture she took at the event in the company of the sportsman and Naomi Campbell

But when it got to Anthony Joshua's turn, he selected the pictures he shared on his page, which had the faces of other stars from the same event, excluding the one he took with Cuppy

British/Nigerian professional boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua has returned to the top of social media trends.

The sportsman made a gorgeous wedding outing with DJ and philanthropist Cuppy Otedola and British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Nigerians drag Anthony Joshua over his recent post. Credit: @antthonyjoshua, @cuppydat

Source: Instagram

Umar Kamani, the British billionaire and founder of Pretty Little Thing (PLT), married his love, Nada Adelle, in a magnificent, multi-million-pound ceremony on the French Riviera this weekend.

DJ Cuppy first shared a stunning picture from the occasion, a hearty moment shared with boxer and Naomi Campbell.

A day after Cuppy made her post, Anthony shared a couple of snapshots from the wedding occasion, and netizens were surprised to see that he hadn't posted the one he had taken with DJ Cuppy.

Considering the closeness they share with each other's families, the boxer uploaded only pictures he took with Naomi Campbell and US diva Mariah Carey, along with some self-portraits.

Nigerians camp on Anthony Joshua's post

A couple of busybody Nigerians asked why he didn't share the snapshots that also had Cuppy's appearance at the grand wedding ceremony.

See their comments below:

littlejamaica_uk:

"Don’t get involved with those two lol. Keep far away from as to their reputation. Find yourself a rose not some hard face full of make up women with cowboys reputation."

okekecynthia_:

"I feel you’re hiding your relationship."

lilyboldandbeautiful:

"U didn't add Cuppy pics as she did ? We her fans not happy ooo."

harino44:

"Did cuppy disappear?"

udochukwu_h:

"Bro where is your heartbeat Cuppy."

DJ Cuppy goes out in Otedola's car

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy took one of her father's expensive cars out. She took to social media to brag about her father's luxury ride.

She confessed that she would have fun in the car, but her dad was not aware of it.

DJ Cuppy, however, tagged her father in the post and said that people should not tell him.

