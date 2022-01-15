Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is increasingly getting more calls from Nigerians to join the 2023 presidential race

The latest prominent Nigerian to openly support the vice president is Professor Olusola Adeyeye, the former senator for Osun Central

A member of the House of Representatives for Tarauni federal constituency of Kano, Hafizu Kawu is also one of the foot soldiers of Osinbajo

Kano - Some politicians have converged in Kano state to declare their support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo running for president in 2023.

The event, organised by a political organisation ‘New Tribe,’ boasts the presence of prominent Nigerians like Olusola Adeyeye, a former senator for Osun Central Senatorial District, and a member of the House of Representatives for Tarauni federal constituency of Kano, Hafizu Kawu.

Supporters of Osinbajo are not slowing down in their campaigns urging the vice president to run for president in 2023. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The event followed a similar one organised by Kawu to urge Osinbajo to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Kawu said an Osinbajo presidency would consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

On his part, the national coordinator of New Tribe, Nonso Nnamani, said Osinbajo would be a president for all Nigerians and will consolidate on the achievements of the current administration.

He added that the vice president will be a detribalised president in the new Nigerian project and urged Nigerians to support him as Buhari’s successor.

Also speaking, Senator Adeyeye said with the help of God and millions of Nigerians, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will lead Nigeria in the right direction.

Adeyeye stated that Osinbajo is the man of the moment for Nigeria, adding that, he is well-grounded and adequately prepared.

His words:

“Next year, Nigerians will be summoned to make an exceptional judgment worthy of the times. The forces of history enjoin us to search carefully amongst us for a bold, brave, and tireless leader with a resolve to take on challenges that may come our way.

“A leader with a strong vision for our nation’s future, one who has the courage to make unpopular decisions, a leader with the ability to put our times in the perspectives of history.

“At that supreme moment, we have to get it right. I believe we have that leader in Yẹmí Osinbajo who personifies the calm river that runs deep. A decent and honourable man both in his private and public life.

“For me, it is an easy choice to make. For millions of Nigerians, given a chance, it should equally be an easy choice to make except that many are mired in pessimism that arose from wanton betrayal by governments.

“The moment has chosen for us a man that providence has prepared for the task. The moment speaks to choosing a man who transcends all tribes, an embodiment of the New Tribe defined not by the cacophony of dialects but the symphony of our common humanity.

“My compatriots, history is encapsulated in moments. This moment of Nigerian history, has itself chosen a man and that man is Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Yemi Osinbajo is the man of the moment for Nigeria. He is well-grounded and adequately prepared.

“A tested and trusted hand, with the right temperament, the intellectual firepower, and governance ethos best suited for this moment. Yemi Osinbajo is the man for the moment. Not for his own sake, but for the sake of our country, Nigeria.

“Let me confess to a fact that all of us here already know. No Nigerian, including Yemi Osinbajo, has all the answers. Professor Osinbajo’s uniqueness is the God-given capacity to ask the right questions the answers to which must come from all of us.”

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

The pro-Osinbajo group also stated that the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

