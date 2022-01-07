Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been identified as the ideal candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

The Progressives Opinion Leaders Group said with an Osinbajo presidency, Nigeria must move forward

According to the group, Osinbajo as a southwest politician should be supported by the northern establishment

FCT, Abuja - A group, Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward.

VP Osinbajo has been endorsed by the Progressives Opinion Leaders Group. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Gana said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Nigerians must move forward and be properly secured. We deserve a leader that his body language can bring about a stable political atmosphere that can in turn lead to economic and job progress.”

2023: Arewa Consensus Assembly endorses VP Osinbajo

Similarly, Vanguard newspaper reports that the Arewa Consensus Assembly has unanimously resolved to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed his boss in 2023.

While reading the communique of their meeting at the Arewa House Kaduna on Wednesday, January 5, Engr. Daniel Shawulu, leader of the group, recalled that the southwest threw its weight behind Buhari and is now payback time to support the emergence of a Yoruba president.

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

Meanwhile, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said VP Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

2023: Declare for Presidency, Ogun Youths beg VP Osinbajo

In a related development, youths under the aegis of Ogun Youth Network have urged VP Osinbajo to step forward and contest for president.

According to the group, Osinbajo remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari having worked closely with him.

Oluwagbenga Odumosu, the chairman of the Ogun Youth Network, also noted that the vice president has what it takes to govern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng