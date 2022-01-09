An APC House of Reps member from Delta state, Rev. Francis Waive, has declared his support for VP Yemi Osinbajo to become president in 2023

Waive predicted victory for the ruling party if it fields Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

The federal lawmaker said nobody from the lead opposition PDP can defeat Osinbajo in the next presidential election

Delta state - Rev. Francis Waive, a member of the House of Representatives, has said that All Progressive Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo emerges the candidate of the ruling party.

Waive who represents Ughelli/Udu constituency of Delta state insisted that nobody from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can match Osinbajo in 2023, Daily Sun reported.

House of Reps member Francis Waive asked the APC to field VP Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate to win the 2023 election. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the lawmaker in a statement, therefore, called on Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of APC.

He maintained that the vice president will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Waive also called on APC leaders to support Osinbajo if they want the party to win the 2023 presidential election.

Osinbajo displays all character traits of a good leader

The federal lawmaker further said Vice President Osinbajo has displayed all the character traits of a good leader, adding that he has being a trustworthy and loyal deputy to President Muhammedu Buhari.

He pointed out that Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of this country around, building on the foundation laid by the present administration.

Waive said Nigeria needed a “younger leader like Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi-ethnic and multi-religious dimensions of our country."

He added:

“Prof. Osinbajo’s intellectual depth, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history.”

The lawmaker also called on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Osinbajo as president of Nigeria come 2023.

2023: Nigerians deserve a leader like Osinbajo, says APC group

In a related development, a group identified as Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) has urged Vice President Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward.

Gana said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the President Buhari-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng