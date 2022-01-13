The senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, is back on Twitter

Akande went philosophical in his first tweet after the federal government called off the ban on the micro-blogging site

The media aide of the vice president wrote about the 'appointed time' and also made reference to why he and his colleagues are passionate about public service

Twitter - Laolu Akande, the spokesman of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has responded to an inquiry as to whether his boss will throw his hat into the ring of the 2023 presidential race.

There have been calls for Osinbajo to declare his interest in the presidential race by his associates and supporters across the country.

There are expectations that the VP will announce his next political plans in the coming weeks. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

The calls were heightened after two prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) declared their interest within 24 hours.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi set the ball rolling during the week.

After a post by Akande on Twitter, he was asked by veteran journalist, Jimi Disu, when the vice president will join the fray.

Sending out his first tweet after the Twitter ban, Akande wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“Glad to be back! Let me say this: the hope for a greater Nigeria is the reason some of us are in public service. So keep hope alive, for the vision is for an appointed time. At the end, it shall speak and not lie. Though it tarries, wait for it!”

Disu replied:

“Mr. Akande enough of parables; is Osibajo running?”

Akande then responded:

“Ah!, Uncle Jimi, I will be sure to tell him you are asking!”

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

In a related development, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Vice President Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when the Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo, as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

