The immediate past secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mr Anthony Sani is in support of Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

The Elder statesman described the APC national leader as a brilliant political tactician who possessed the qualities fit for the nation's exalted position

Mr Sani hinted further that Tinubu is in good stead to negotiate with other power blocs and secure some favourable terms ahead of 2023 polls

Elder statesman and immediate-past secretary-general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, has said that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has the right to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Sani who made this assertion while reacting to the presidential declaration of the APC national leader noted that Tinubu has groomed a lot of politicians from the Southwest and in turn has the right to contest.

According to Sani, the former governor of Lagos state is a politician with structure, strategy and contacts, Leadership reports.

Asides from being generous to a fault, Tinubu is described by many as the extraordinary destiny helper, a ready buffer in needy times Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Sani said apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, no politician enjoy regional support like Tinubu.

Religion consideration

The elder statesman noted that if that is done, it will appease the regionalists and also the Christians.

Sani said:

“But as I have said, I respect Tinubu because he is politically savvy, and so has all it takes to be president save for the religious balancing factor."

Deji Adeyanju rejects Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, an activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has rejected the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Reacting to Tinubu's interest to lead Nigeria, Kogi-born Adeyanju warned Nigerians to be wary of the former Lagos state governor, accusing him of corruption.

He said Tinubu will mortgage Nigeria's future as he allegedly did to Lagos state.

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

In other news, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

