A retired Nigerian Army officer, Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari (rtd), and his wife were abducted by suspected bandits in Katsina State on May 30, 2026

The couple was ambushed along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area, while their driver sustained a gunshot wound but survived

Security forces have since recovered their vehicle and launched intensified search-and-rescue operations to secure their release and bring the attackers to justice

Fresh details have emerged about the abduction of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari, former Director of Defence Information of the Nigerian Army, and his wife, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, in Katsina State on May 30, 2026.

The retired officer, his wife, and their driver, Abdullahi Sa’idu, were travelling along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area when their vehicle was ambushed near Zakin Baure village.

Bandits abduct retired General and his wife in Katsina State, sparking urgent rescue operations. Photo credit: RabeBatsari/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Witnesses said armed men believed to be bandits blocked the road, opened fire, and forced the car to a halt before abducting the couple into a nearby forest.

The driver was shot in the hand but spared.

“They shot him in the hand and abandoned him, but took the General and his wife away. He was bleeding seriously but managed to get help and has since been treated,” a source close to the family revealed.

Security operatives later recovered the victims’ red Peugeot 406 saloon car and moved it to the Matazu Divisional Police Headquarters. A witness described the attack as a “well-planned ambush,” noting that the gunmen were heavily armed and operated swiftly.

Before the ambush, the attackers reportedly raided a phone-charging centre in the village, carting away mobile phones, power banks, and a motorcycle.

Social Media alert raised concern

Villagers shared photographs of the abandoned vehicle online with the caption: “Who knows the owner of this car? The occupants were just abducted by bandits along the Matazu road.” The post quickly gained traction, and a retired military officer identified the victims as Major General Batsari (rtd) and his wife.

Police response to Katsina abduction

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the incident but did not officially identify the victims as the retired General and his wife. Police spokesperson DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu stated that the attack occurred at about 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30, when armed bandits intercepted the vehicle.

Commissioner of Police Ali Umar Fage visited the scene and ordered the deployment of additional personnel to intensify search-and-rescue operations. The command assured that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unharmed and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Suspected mastermind behind the attack

Local sources suggested that the abduction may have been carried out by associates of a notorious bandit leader, Muhammadu Fulani, who has terrorised communities around the Kuki and Sayaya axis. However, other residents expressed doubts, noting that Fulani’s operations are usually large-scale and devastating, unlike this incident.

One resident explained:

“From our experience in this area, this operation does not appear to be one spearheaded by Muhammadu Fulani. His attacks are usually devastating and leave communities in fear and sorrow. This particular incident does not look like his handiwork.”

Police intensify search after recovering the victims’ vehicle from the ambush site. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Top Nigerian army general killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brigadier-General O. Braimah, a leader within the Joint Task Force in Benesheikh, Kaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, has reportedly been killed in a Boko Haram attack. According to Vanguard, sources said several insurgents were also killed during the deadly assault on Thursday, April 9.

In the same vein, Zanna Ajimi, the chairman of the Kaga LGA, confirmed the killing of the brigade commander.

Source: Legit.ng