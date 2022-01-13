A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has tendered a piece of advice for Nigeria's electoral body ahead of the 2023 elections

The chieftain, Jonathan Vatsa said medical certificates of all aspirants should be made available to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Vatsa said the information gathered by INEC should also be made available to the public so that Nigerians would know details of who they are voting for

Jonathan Vatsa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress party in Niger state on Sunday, January 16, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all the 2023 presidential aspirants make their medical certificates available.

Vatsa while reacting to the internet sensation caused by the demand for the source of wealth and age of the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, said it is important that all those who have expressed interest to run for the number seat of office are forced to be transparent with Nigerians.

Vatsa said Nigerians need to know the medical condition of those they are voting Photo: Jonathan Vatsa

New Telegraph reports that the APC chieftain Tinubu should also not be the only aspirant expected to declare his age, source of wealth and medical history inclusive.

Vatsa said INEC needs to help Nigerians know these details about those who seek to run for various offices by demanding this information.

He said:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to help Nigerians know the health status of all aspirants."

“President Muhammadu Buhari left this country for several months for medical issues; do we want to experience another medical tourism?”

For Vatsa, details such as listed above should be made compulsory for all aspirants ahead of the 2023 general election.

Vatsa said:

“Nigerians need to only vote for candidates that are medically qualified and not for a person that is not fit. The presidency is not where you will go and we will start saying we need to start managing your health."

"Nigerians should know the health status of candidates they are voting for.”

