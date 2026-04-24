Gianluca Prestianni has been handed a six-game UEFA ban for homophobic abuse during a Champions League clash

The incident involving Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr led to a 10-minute match suspension in Lisbon, Portugal

UEFA is pushing for global enforcement as FIFA considers stricter rules on player conduct during football matches

European football has once again been forced to confront issues of player conduct after Gianluca Prestianni received a six-game ban from UEFA following his controversial altercation with Vinicius Jr during a Champions League clash.

The incident, which took place during Benfica’s knockout play-off against Real Madrid, sparked global attention after Vinicius accused the Argentine winger of abusive language, leading to a temporary suspension of the match.

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has been given a six-game ban by Uefa for homophobic conduct. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The heated encounter at the Estadio da Luz quickly escalated after Vinicius Jr reported an incident to referee François Letexier, prompting the now-recognised crossed-arms gesture used to signal discriminatory abuse, Al Jazeera reports.

The match was paused for 10 minutes as tensions boiled over, with Vinicius briefly leaving the pitch alongside his Real Madrid teammates.

The Brazilian later took to social media, stating: “Racists are, above all, cowards.”

While Prestianni denied making any racist remarks, the situation took another turn when Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni revealed that the Benfica winger admitted to making a homophobic comment instead.

UEFA delivers verdict on Prestianni case

Following an investigation, UEFA concluded that while there was insufficient evidence to prove racist abuse, Prestianni was guilty of homophobic conduct.

Prestianni will be banned for two further games, having already served a provisional one-match ban, with the other three suspended for two years. Photo by Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the 20-year-old has now been handed a six-game ban, with part of the suspension already served and three matches suspended for two years. UEFA has also requested that FIFA extend the punishment worldwide.

This move could effectively rule the Argentine out of international competitions in the short term, including potential involvement in upcoming global tournaments such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also weighed in on the broader issue, suggesting that players who cover their mouths during on-field confrontations should be sent off, a proposal now under review by the International Football Association Board.

Debate over punishment sparks wider questions

Despite the sanction by UEFA on Prestianni, the outcome has sparked debate across the football world.

Many observers believe the punishment does not go far enough, especially when compared to stricter penalties for racist abuse.

Under UEFA rules, confirmed racist behaviour carries a minimum 10-match ban, significantly harsher than the six-game ban handed to Prestianni.

Critics argue this disparity highlights a long-standing issue within football, where different forms of discrimination are not treated equally.

The fact that the match was suspended and broadcast globally has only intensified scrutiny on UEFA’s decision-making process.

Benfica, meanwhile, have continued to back their player, insisting he has been the target of a “defamation campaign.”

However, former manager Jose Mourinho had earlier warned that Prestianni’s career under him would be “over” if any form of abuse was proven.

Prestianni speaks on racism allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Argentine youngster Gianluca Prestianni broke his silence over the controversy that occurred during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 17.

Benfica lost 1-0 to Los Blancos at Estadio da Luz thanks to a brilliant Vinicius strike that curled into the top corner in the 50th minute.

Source: Legit.ng