Claims that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not medically fit for the 2023 presidential election has been visited by the Arewa Consultative Forum

The ACF has called on Nigerians to present evidence that the APC national leader has serious health issues

The northern group noted that aside from this and any other allegation against Tinubu, he is eligible to contest in the election

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is challenging the claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not medically fit to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

In a message to Nigerians on Friday, January 14, the spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said anyone with evidence about Tinubu's poor health should come forward with it.

Yawe not that in the absence of such evidence or any other reason to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, he should be allowed to participate in the poll, The Guardian reports.

The group said Nigerians cannot go through the ain of having a sick president in 2023

The northern organisation stressed that Nigeria should be saved from going through the agony of having a sick president in 2023.

In its statement, the group said:

“If people have issues or evidence about his (Tinubu) health, let them come out and speak. Let them provide evidence that he is not strong enough to contest for the Presidency or hold office.

“The people, who have the evidence that Tinubu is not strong enough for the office of Presidency, should save us the agony of having a sick President in office. They should speak out.

“So, if we know that somebody is sick, we should not allow him to take over that office. It is a serious office that will determine the future of millions of citizens. In a complex country like Nigeria, we should not allow somebody that is not medically fit to occupy such office and mess all of us up."

2023: The only thing that can stop me from becoming president, Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu is one of the presidential aspirants that will slug it out with other APC members who eyeing the presidential seat.

The APC's national leader confirmed this after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa on Monday, January 10.

In his conversation with journalists on Monday, the former Lagos governor stated that as a kingmaker, nothing stopped him from becoming a king except he had committed murder.

