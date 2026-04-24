Kenyan President William Ruto sparked widespread criticism after suggesting Nigerian-accented English was difficult to understand

Nigerians and other Africans condemned the remarks online, arguing that language differences reflect culture and not intelligence or ability

Prominent national figures, including former Senator Shehu Sani, defended Nigeria’s global literary reputation

Kenyan President William Ruto dragged Nigeria in the mud in a recent speech he delivered while talking to his countrymen in Italy.

He praised Kenya’s education system and command of English, then took a swipe at how Nigerians speak the language.

President William Ruto is under fire after comments about Nigerian English spark outrage online. Photo: Getty, ABAT

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a diaspora event on Monday, April 20, Ruto said:

"If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don't know what they are saying - you need a translator," drawing laughter from his audience.

He went further to applaud Kenya’s linguistic standards, saying:

"Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world."

Backlash spreads across African voices

The remarks quickly triggered outrage online, particularly among Nigerians and other Africans who viewed the comments as dismissive and unnecessary, BBC reported.

Critics argued that accent differences across the continent are shaped by history and culture, not competence nor intelligence.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono weighed in on the debate, stating:

"English is a colonial language, not a measure of intelligence, capability, or national progress."

His comment gained traction as users questioned why an African leader would elevate colonial language standards over shared identity.

Both Kenya and Nigeria use English as an official language due to their colonial past under Britain. However, pronunciation and expression vary widely.

Nigeria’s speech patterns are influenced by its more than 500 indigenous languages, while Kenya’s accents reflect its mix of Bantu, Nilotic and Cushitic linguistic traditions.

Ruto said Kenyan English is more easily comprehensible than Nigerian English. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

Nigerian figures and citizens respond

Prominent Nigerian voices also joined the conversation. Former senator Shehu Sani criticised the remarks and referenced the country’s literary achievements.

He wrote:

"Ruto is mocking the English of the country with a Nobel Prize for literature winner.The Nation of Achebe and Chimamanda," referring to Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Others online urged the Kenyan leader to address domestic challenges such as unemployment and rising living costs instead of making comments that could divide African nations.

Familiar rivalry fuels online clashes

Digital exchanges between Kenyans and Nigerians are not new. Social media platforms often host heated debates between users from both countries, covering topics from entertainment to economic performance.

Earlier this month, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, in a working visit to Bayelsa state, defended his administration's efforts and economic decisions. How he exactly worded the message did not land well with some Africans who took it as a needless jab at their nations.

Tinubu said:

“It is very important that we are honest with our people. Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel price is biting hard, but look around, let us thank God together, that you are better off,” Tinubu said.

He added, “Listen to them in Kenya and other African countries and what they are going through. We will not look back. We will continue to find way to ameliorate the sufferings of the vulnerable.”

Some observers believe Ruto’s comments may be linked to that episode, though no official clarification has been given.

Despite the criticism, some Kenyans have defended their president. They argue the comments were meant as humour and have been taken out of context.

US mission opens free English courses for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has rolled out free online English language courses for Nigerians, broadening access to professional learning tools designed to improve workplace communication and career prospects.

The initiative was disclosed via the mission’s official X account on Thursday, January 29

Source: Legit.ng