Days after Bola Tinubu made public his interest to run for the presidency, some of his detractors are beginning to speak

One of those who have given their voice against Tinubu's presidential ambition is Chief Bode George of the PDP

George even went as far as vowing to leave Nigeria if the APC national leader emerges as president in 2023

Chief Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given his opinion on Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The influential PDP chieftain said the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader cannot manage the resources of Nigeria and as such, citizens should be careful of whom they elect in 2023.

Bode Geroge said he has no personal issue with the APC's national leader (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

George in a recent exclusive interview with Vanguard said he will not be able to bear the pain to see Tinubu represent Nigeria on the international plain if he succeeds President Buhari.

Stating that he has no personal hatred for Tinubu, he added that the former Lagos governor does not have what it takes to lead Nigeria.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"I will move away from Nigeria, I’ll leave because he will be your representative in the international plain. Which investment will he bring here?

"I am not talking because I have any hatred for him. This is not the kind of person we can hand over this massive country to manage. He will be the greatest joke on the international plane. We should bother who should lead us.

"Those supporting him are those who have benefited from his largess."

Tinubu unfit For 2023 polls? Northern group sends timely message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had challenged the claim that Tinubu was not medically fit to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

In a message to Nigerians on Friday, January 14, the spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said anyone with evidence about Tinubu's poor health should come forward with it.

Yawe not that in the absence of such evidence or any other reason to disqualify the APC's national leader, he should be allowed to participate in the poll.

Source: Legit.ng