The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has revealed details of his discussion with President Buhari on Tuesday, January 11

Umahi said the president spoke about wide consultation after he told him about his 2023 presidential ambition

Though his declaration came a day after that of Bola Tinubu, the Ebonyi state governor said he is not in contest with anybody

Aso Rock, Abuja - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state says President Muhammadu Buhari told him to consult widely after telling him about his intention to contest for president in 2023.

The Ebonyi state governor said this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with the president in Abuja on Tuesday, January 11, The Cable reported.

Governor Umahi said President Buhari told him to consult widely regarding his 2023 presidential ambition.

Source: Facebook

The Punch also quoted Governor Umahi as saying:

“The president believes that anyone that wants to run for the presidency must have to consult widely and go to all the leaders. We must do everything to remove ethnicity and religion in our polity so that this country can grow.”

I am not in contest with anybody - Umahi

While Umahi declared his ambition for the 2023 presidential election about 24 hours after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader, made the same announcement, the Ebonyi governor said he is not in contest with anybody but himself.

His words:

“I’m not in contest with anybody; I’m in contest with myself.”

Speaking further on what he and the president discussed, Umahi said:

“We discussed politics, the growth of our party APC in Nigeria and the southeast, and the interest of the southeast in the 2023 presidency."

He said if the APC throws its ticket to the southern part of Nigeria, his achievement in the past six years would enable him to clinch the ticket.

