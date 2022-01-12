Governor Nyesom Wike does not want the Peoples Democratic Party to take chances ahead of the 2023 general elections

Wike disclosed that members of the opposition party must work together in the selection process of picking its candidate and as well record landslide victory

The governor hinted further that Nigerians are seriously waiting for the PDP and the party cannot afford to lose such an opportunity

Oyo state, Ibadan- Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said God will not forgive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to rescue Nigerians from untold hardship inflicted on them by the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s led administration.

Wike stated that for the PDP to actualise such an objective, all governors of the main opposition party must be united, Channels TV reports.

The governor made this assertion on Tuesday, January 11, during a courtesy visit to the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his entourage paid a solidarity visit in Ibadan on Tuesday, January 11, to commiserate with Governor Makinde over the loss. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Appreciating his counterpart

He explained that he was in the state to formally appreciate Governor Makinde, who was the secretary of the PDP Convention Planning Committee, for producing what has been acclaimed by Nigerians as the best convention in the history of the party.

Nigerians looking up to PDP

The governor said Nigerians are desperately looking up to the PDP to emancipate them from abject poverty.

“Nigerians cannot continue to suffer. They have suffered enough in the hands of APC and God will not forgive PDP if we don’t rescue Nigeria."

He also used the occasion to commiserate with Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo state over the demise of the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, praying God to grant the people the wisdom and courage to navigate through the succession process of getting a new Olubadan.

