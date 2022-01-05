Talks about a Muslim-Muslim ticket have re-emerged again as the 2023 general elections draw nearer

The conversation around the topic was triggered by the interest of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor

Nigeria's highest Christian body says such conversations would not be entertained, stressing that Christians cannot be related in the background

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned that two Muslims running on a joint presidential ticket in 2023 will not be accepted and can lead to the country’s collapse.

Speaking with The Punch newspaper on Tuesday, January 4, the spokesman for the CAN president, Rev. Bayo Oladeji, said having a Muslim/Muslim ticket would set the country on fire.

Supporters of Bola Tinubu recently suggested a Muslim/Muslim joint ticket is possible in the APC. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Oladeji also argued that CAN would not support two Christians running on a joint ticket in 2023.

He said the June 12, 1993 election wherein MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party ran alongside Babagana Kingibe on a joint Muslim ticket, could never be replicated in 2023.

His words:

“Politicians can talk politics but we have stated our view. Any party that tries a Muslim/Muslim ticket or Christian/Christian ticket will fail. This is not 1993.

“Even when we have a joint Muslim/Christian ticket, the church still goes through hell. Only God knows the number of Christians that have been killed.

“Imagine how bad it will be if we have two Muslims in power? The constitution promotes religious balance. So, if they want to try a Muslim/Muslim ticket, let them try it. But we will not respond to faceless people.

“Let any political party or the government try it then they will know that Christians are not second-hand citizens of Nigeria.

“This country belongs to all of us. If they try it, they will see it. Those who are planning Muslim/Muslim ticket should also find out what was the outcome of MKO Abiola and Kingibe ticket. If they try Muslim/Muslim ticket this time around, the outcome will be worse.”

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have also been commenting on the controversial topic.

Bolaji Akinyemi, a public affairs commentator based in Abeokuta, Ogun state wrote on his Facebook page:

“A Muslim/Muslim Ticket will be nothing but a final consolidation of Jihad against the rest of us. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. The 1999 constitution is screwed in favour of Jihad ideology with a Muslim Muslim ticket expect full implementation.”

Aloba Olakunle, a University of Ilorin graduate wrote on his Facebook page:

“I've said it times without number and I will say it again, Tinubu is disadvantaged to govern Nigeria because he is a southern Muslim. You'll need a northern to garner votes in the north. Meaning his running mate will have to be a northern Muslim.

“As it stands today, Nigeria can't fly a Muslim/Muslim ticket.”

2023: Osita Okechukwu asks Tinubu not to run for presidency

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria and a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has advised Tinubu not to run for the presidential seat in 2023.

Okechukwu gave the advice in a statement on Sunday, December 19, in which he urged the former Lagos governor to rather harness resources combined with his influence to support a young candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The founding member of the ruling party admonished Tinubu to back a politician from the south in order to unite the region.

Group gives condition for backing Tinubu in 2023

In a related development, Tinubu has been told that he will get the support of the Coalition of Progressive Youths and Student Leaders for his 2023 presidential ambition if he backs the emergence of a youth as the national chairman of the APC.

This was disclosed by Samuel Olalere, the convener of the coalition at a news conference on Sunday, December 26, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Olalere said the person taking over from President Buhari in 2023 has to be a mature person with the ability to advance the country's progress.

