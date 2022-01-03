The APC in Kaduna has dismissed the recent declaration by Senator Shehu Sani that he is interested in governing the state

The ruling party in the northwest state declared that the governorship ambition of Sani should not be taken seriously

According to the party, governance is serious business and not for people who spend so much time on social media

Kaduna - The Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the declaration by Shehu Sani that he will contest for the state's governorship election in 2023.

Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, said if elected, he will 'clean all the dirt' APC brought to the northwest state.

Senator Sani recently declared that he is interested in governing Kaduna state. Photo credit: @OfficialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The activist turned politician recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he hopes to fulfill his gubernatorial ambition.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, Salisu Tanko Wusono, spokesperson of Kaduna APC, said governance is serious business.

Referring to Sani's constant use of social media for public commentary, the APC spokesman said governance is:

“Governance is a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours, vision, values, and clear policies. It is not for idle bloggers that think that decades of scavenging off the woes of people qualify them for leadership.

“Neither is it for persons whose record as civil servants contains no hint that they are capable of serious responsibility. It is not for persons who for two years remained clueless when fate handed them power, concentrating instead on their own vain looks and grand titles.

“This cast of characters is clear evidence that the PDP is clearly wedded to the sorry past, but the people of Kaduna state have moved on.

“It is this Nasir El-Rufai APC government that on 27 May 2017 completed the Zaria Water Project that had been abandoned by two PDP governors after Governor Namadi Sambo who initiated it before he was appointed Vice President of Nigeria.

“Phases 1 and II of the Zaria Water Project have since been completed. With Phase III, the project is being extended to supply water to neighbouring local governments, besides Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs who were the first beneficiaries.”

How Shehu Sani declared his interest in governing Kaduna

Legit.ng had earlier declared that Senator Sani indicated his interest to contest for the number seat in Kaduna in 2023 during an interview on a radio station in the state, Invicta FM.

Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, called on the people of the state to support him.

He enjoined the PDP to put its house in order so it can take over as a government that will respect the will of the poor in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng