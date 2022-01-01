Pressure is mounting on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect the inhabitants of northern Nigeria

A prominent northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum says the president has an obligation to protect all Nigerians

In a new message, the group challenged the president to live up to expectations by prioritising the security of lives and properties in the country

Kaduna - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to improve the poor security situation in the country in 2022, reminding him that this was the primary reason the majority of Nigerians voted him into power in 2015.

The forum told the president and his security chiefs that Nigerians want to feel safe and secure anywhere in their country from this year on.

President Buhari is increasingly under pressure to address the security situation in Nigeria. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, who stated this in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune newspaper on Saturday, January 1, also charged governors and local government chairmen to support the federal government

He said all hands must be on deck in employing means of tackling the menace of bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in northern Nigeria.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“It behooves on the president to secure the nation from clutches of Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, bandits armed robbers, etc.

“We want to see that those behind these dastardly acts are apprehended and prosecuted. This is the only way the security situation will change. If those behind these crimes are allowed to go scot-free, when will the insecurity in our land disappear?

“Everybody must join hands to ensure that the security challenges are surmounted in 2022. Many farmers have been killed. Many farmers have abandoned their farms. Food scarcity looms. Our children’s education is being threatened. Our hospitals have been deserted. Government at all levels must act.”

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the DIA in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Group blames intelligence failure for the increase in terrorists, bandits' attacks

Earlier, a coalition of 76 NGOs and civil society activists knocked the intelligence arms of the military and the Department of State Services for continued attacks on military formations and other infrastructure of the state by terrorists.

The activists also lamented over the kidnapping and robbery by bandits saying the attacks were not only a setback to the war against insecurity but a blatant embarrassment to the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

The group particularly made reference to the recent kidnapping of travellers in broad daylight along Abuja-Kaduna road, an attack in Borno that resulted in the killing of an army chief and three other soldiers, and several others as clear instances of intelligence failure.

Source: Legit.ng