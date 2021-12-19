Osita Okechukwu, the DG of VON, has called on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to shelve his 2023 presidential ambition

In one of his remarks, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, December 19, Okechukwu said it will benefit the south if Tinubu supports a younger candidate

The APC chieftain and founding member opined that backing a candidate from the south will unite Nigeria forever

Abuja - The director-general of the Voice of Nigeria and a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has advised the party's national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to run for the presidential seat in 2023.

Okechukwu gave the advice in a statement on Sunday, December 19, in which he urged the former Lagos governor to rather harness resources combined with his influence to support a young candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next general polls, Daily Trust reports.

The VON DG said Tinubu should support a younger politician from the south (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

The founding member of the ruling party admonished Tinubu to back a politician from the south in order to unite the region.

He added that for a long time the north has been reluctant to support the emergence of a southern presidency due to lack of unity in the zone.

His words:

“If one is consulted by our national leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on whether he should run or not for the exalted office of the President of Nigeria in 2023, my candid advice will be that he should use his abundant Almighty God’s endowment to unite the APC and unite the South and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate from the southeast."

A publication from The Sun quoted Okechukwu as saying that this proposal, if accepted by Tinubu, will eventually unite not just the south, but the entire country forever.

He said:

“...by so doing he would have wittingly used one stone to kill two birds – unite the APC, unite the South and by extension, the entire country.”

2023: Prominent Nigerian pastor predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

Meanwhile, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, had said that Tinubu would not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria had had if he became president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God had not spoken to him about Tinubu's strongly speculated presidential ambition.

