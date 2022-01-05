Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Tinubu Support Group has cleared the air regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket

The DG of the group is of the view that such a ticket would in no way affect the APC chieftain if he becomes the presidential candidate of the ruling party

The group added that Nigerians place more importance on the personality that wants to rule the country and not the ticket issue of a Muslim or Christian candidate

Abuja- The Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, says a Muslim-Muslim ticket does not matter if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, becomes the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general elections.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives disclosed that Nigerians are more interested in the quality of persons to occupy public offices.

The Punch reports that the former lawmaker, who is now Executive Director (Business Development) at the Federal Housing Authority, stated this during a current affairs programme, on Monday, January 3 in Abuja.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, when Tinubu paid a get-well visit to Osoba in his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“If you bring a Christian-Christian presidency or a Muslim-Muslim presidency, for me, personally, it doesn’t matter. Even within the party and my TSG, we have had this conversation.”

