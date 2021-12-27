A group of youths said Bola Tinubu possesses the right mix of experience and network to lead Nigeria

The group's convener, Samuel Olalere, wants the next national chairman of the APC to be a youth of not more than 50 years

Olalere said the youths will back Tinubu for president if he supports their agitation for a youth to lead the party

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been told that he will get the support of the Coalition of Progressive Youths and Student Leaders (CPYS) for his 2023 presidential ambition if he backs the emergence of a youth as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed by Samuel Olalere, the convener of the coalition at a news conference on Sunday, December 26, in Ikeja, Lagos, The Cable reports.

The coalition believes Bola Tinubu possesses the right mix of experience and network to take over from President Buhari. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Olalere said the person taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 has to be a mature person with the ability to advance the country's progress.

According to him, the former Lagos state governor has these qualities and more to be the next president of Nigeria.

“The person that fit this bill in our considered estimation is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the APC."

Agitation for a youth to lead the APC

The convener added that the ruling party must cater to the interest of youths in 2023. He said the APC and Tinubu have to strike a balance by conceding the national chairmanship position to youth, PM News reports.

He noted that the prospect of Tinubu’s presidency at the expiration of President Buhari’s tenure would be linked to the party being headed by a younger person who is less than 50 years old.

Buhari promised to make Tinubu his running mate

Former interim APC chairman, Bisi Akande, had earlier opened up on some intrigues behind the selection of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari's running mate in 2015.

Legit.ng reported that Akande said the Nigerian leader had promised to make Tinubu his running mate but reneged on his promise.

He confirmed that Tinubu had a hand in the emergence of Osinbajo as running mate to Buhari.

According to Akande, the president's failed promise made Tinubu angry and he opted to leave Abuja for Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng