The Osun state chapter of the PDP has been torn apart following the suspension of its acting chairman by another faction of the party

Loyalists of Senator Ademola Adeleke announced the removal of Wale Ojo and barred him from holding party office for one year.

Ojo took over in acting capacity after the erstwhile factional chairman, Soji Adagunodo, was elevated to southwest national vice chairman

Wale Ojo, the acting chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has been suspended by another faction of the party loyal to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Punch reports that Adeleke’s faction on Tuesday, December 28, announced the removal of Ojo and barred him from holding party office for one year.

It was gathered that Ojo was recently appointed acting chairman after Soji Adagunodo, the factional chairman was elevated to the post of southwest national vice chairman of the party.

The camp loyal to Adeleke made this known after an executive council meeting of PDP. The resolution of the meeting was signed by Ayodeji Areola, the State Publicity Secretary,

The statement further noted that Alh. Remi Arogundade, state financial Secretary was also removed as SWC/SEC and their immediate replacement.

