Ogun - The Ogun government on Friday, December 17, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his scheduled visit to the state.

A TVC publication reports that President Buhari was billed to be in the southwest state on Tuesday, December 21, for the commissioning of some landmark projects.

The state government said the trip will be fixed for another date (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

However, in a statement on Friday, the chief press secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Tokunbo Talabi, said the president's trip has been postponed, Vanguard added.

Talabi noted that a new date for the president's visit will be communicated to the public in due time.

Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it, says Senator Amosun

Meanwhile, a former governor of Ogun state and senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ibikunle Amosun, has stated that President Buhari had done more good for the country and will leave office in 2023 a hero.

Amosun made the comment while making comparisons of the six years administration of his party, the ruling All Progresives Congress (APC) with the sixteen years rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the country's current main opposition party.

Amsoun, a certified chartered accountant, made the comment during an event commemorating the 2021 Annual Week celebration of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo state council in Ibadan.

He noted that Nigeria had fared well under the leadership of Buhari’s six years reign and the progress is visible for all to see.

He posited that the current issues confronting the country, most especially insecurity, were as a result of the sixteen years misrule of the PDP, urging all Nigerians to support President Buhari as he continues to address the issue.

His words:

“Agriculture and infrastructure have been the major focus of the Buhari’s administration. Farmers have obtained more friendly loan packages than before. Nigeria rail system was regarded as the worst in Africa before Buhari’s emergence in 2015."

