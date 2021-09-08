A former lawmaker who represented Osun West senatorial district at the red chamber Abuja, Ademola Adeleke has declared his governorship ambition.

Adeleke was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun during the 2018 election

The ex-senator narrowly lost to Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Osogbo, Osun - Ademola Adeleke, a former senator and ex-governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2018 gubernatorial poll in Osun, has declared interest to contest the next election in the state.

Legit.ng reports that Ademola, who is a younger brother to the first civilian governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, declared his intention on Tuesday, September 7, in Osogbo, the capital of the state.

Former senator Ademola Adeleke has declared his governorship bid. Credit: Akintunde Bello Sheriff.

The former senator is believed to have enjoyed supports of youths across the 30 local government areas of the state.

The Punch reports that a factional chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Bisi, however, alleged that hoodlums attacked the party’s secretariat.

Bisi, who is loyal to Adeleke, made the allegation while receiving the former senator at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo, on Tuesday, September 7.

Bisi said:

“The unprovoked attack on the secretariat by political thugs in a desperate attempt to scare party faithful from an important event scheduled to hold on the premises.”

He charged law enforcement agents to fish out the perpetrators and ensure that they face justice.

In his remarks, Adeleke appealed to party members to unite just as he called on the Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to prepare his handover notes.

I have no personal issue with my predecessor Aregbesola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that amid speculations on the alleged rift with his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, finally set the record straight.

It was reported that Oyetola said he has no problem with Aregbesola, who is now the minister of interior, except on the issue of governance.

The governor said this while reacting to reports of a rift between him and the minister, who he served as chief of staff for eight years when he was governor.

There have been clashes between supporters of Aregbesola and Oyetola in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the ward congresses in the state.

Speaking during his appearance on a programme monitored on Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation (OSBC), Oyetola said he has no problem with his former boss, having served him for eight years as chief of staff.

Oyetola also dismissed the alleged rift among members of APC in Osun state, saying that they only have differences in ideology.

APC chieftains defect to PDP in Osun

In a related report, many APC members in Osun state denounced their membership of the ruling party and joined the PDP.

A former governor of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Sunday, August 22, welcomed the defectors during a reception ceremony held at the Odo-Otin local government area of Osun.

Oyinlola who was not only certain of PDP's victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election, declared that the party will win the 2023 general polls.

