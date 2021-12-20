A Yoruba group has endorsed the 2023 presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

The group said the Kogi state governor is the right successor for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023

According to the Congress of Yoruba Youth, Governor Bello has the right template to end the ravaging insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across the country

As the plot for the 2023 presidential election thickens, a Yoruba group has recommended that the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, run for the presidency.

The group, Congress of Yoruba Youth (CYY) said the governor is the perfect person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Governor Yahaya Bello has been described as the perfect successor for President Muhammadu Buhari Photo: Yahaya Bello

In a statement signed by its president, Aare Ibinkunle, and seen by Legit.ng, CYY said it has become clear to the youths from the southwest region of the country that Governor Bello has the capacity to end banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities bedevilling the nation.

Ibinkunle said its recommendation follows Bello's recognition as the 'Security governor of the year' by an organisation based in the United Kingdom.

He said the governor represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, was bestowed the award by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bade (retired).

Leadership attributes of Governor Yahaya Bello

Congratulating the governor, the group said Bello has shown pragmatic and dynamic leadership since assuming office, adding that this is what the nation needs at this critical time.

Ibinkunle said:

"Despite its delicate nature, as the bridge between the north and south, Kogi is seemingly unaffected by the rising spate of crimes across the country,."

"With the knowledge that the state is central to the nation’s peace and development, Governor Bello set up a template, involving all indigenes in the fight, keeping them busy with worthy jobs and making the task of securing the state everybody’s business.

He added that other states across the country are beginning to learn from the experiences and knowledge showcased by the governor.

Ibinkunle added:

"We, therefore, use this medium to endorse His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, to contest and run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023."

Other award recipients included Governors of Bauchi and Nasarawa States, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim as well as former Chief of Army Staff, now Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Ambassador Tukur Buratai.

