A Nigerian woman posted a tearful TikTok video expressing deep regret after learning her ex-boyfriend is set to marry someone else

She left the relationship in 2018, recounting the reason why she left him in the first place

Her raw, emotional confession resonated widely, with viewers sharing their own stories of letting go of good partners

A Nigerian woman identified on TikTok as @vickygold028 has moved many viewers online after posting a tearful video confessing about her ex-boyfriend.

According to her, he was a man she willingly walked away from in 2018, and is now weeks away from marrying someone else.

A Nigerian lady cries out after finding out that her ex-boyfriend is getting married. Photo credit: @vickygold028/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Filmed in what appears to be her bedroom, the video shows her alternating between tears and nervous laughter as she revisits one of the most painful realisations she says she has faced.

Lady regrets breaking up with boyfriend

In the video posted on 6 July 2026, she recounted how she ended the relationship years ago, convinced that someone better was waiting for her.

When she recently reconnected with her former partner, she discovered he had moved on entirely and was preparing to wed another woman.

"My ex is getting married in a few weeks, and I don't even know how to feel," she said in the on-screen text accompanying the video. "I could have been that bride if I had just calmed down."

She described him as a genuinely caring and attentive partner, one she now realises she undervalued.

She made clear that her emotions were not simply about losing him but about confronting a decision she made when she believed her options were unlimited.

Reactions as lady regrets breakup with boyfriend

Her honesty struck a nerve, with many commenters sharing their own similar experiences.

@Chef Joy said:

"I make this same mistake 2year ago and i have never met anyone like that guy again."

@Darryl.finer said:

"He treated you right but you left."

@Sleekle7 said:

"Na why I de hold my bobo with care. nothing de outside."

Watch her emotional confession below:

Lady cries as ex-boyfriend gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showing her sister’s reaction to the news of her ex’s wedding.

According to the poster, her sister had unexpectedly discovered that her ex-boyfriend was tying the knot.

Source: Legit.ng