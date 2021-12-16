A former lawmaker who represented Osun West at the Senate, Ademola Adeleke, has shared his reasons for joining the guber race

Adeleke was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun during the 2018 election

Ademola Adeleke, a former senator and ex-governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that he is coming back to rescue Osun state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Adeleke made this known after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms to the party national secretariat.

Senator Adeleke has declared that he is in the governorship race to rescue Osun state. Photo credit: SEN Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

According to him, he is back in the race to rescue Osun state from the darkness, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) has caused the collapse of the state in every respect.

Adeleke, speaking to correspondents after the submission of his forms, said APC is nothing to write home about. He went on to note that infrastructure as well as education is dead.

He said:

“That’s why I’m running to rescue Osun state. I am back and I know that this time around, we will get it so that we can rescue our state. Agriculture and education will be our priority.”

Adeleke declares governorship bid, tells Oyetola to prepare handover note

Recall that Adeleke, during the 2018 gubernatorial poll in Osun, declared interest to contest the next election in the state.

Ademola, who is a younger brother to the first civilian governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, declared his intention on Tuesday, September 7, in Osogbo, the capital of the state.

The former senator is believed to have enjoyed supports of youths across the 30 local government areas of the state.

Oyetola’s reelection gets major boost as ex-speaker Etteh, APC chieftains endorse governor

Meanwhile, Patricia Etteh, a former speaker of the House of Representatives and other chieftains of the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, for the second term in office.

The lawmaker representing Irewole/Ayedaade/Isokan federal constituency at the lower chamber Abuja, Taiwo Oluga, also pledged her support for Oyetola.

Party chieftains gave their nod during a stakeholders’ meeting presided over by the chairman of APC in Irewole federal constituency, Ayobami Afolabi.

