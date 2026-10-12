Dutch police arrived mid-ceremony at a Nigerian wedding in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on October 11, 2026, following repeated noise complaints from local residents

Uniformed officers in high-visibility vests ordered the music stopped and instructed all guests to vacate the hall and clear the premises immediately

A video capturing the chaotic scene outside the venue, with multiple marked police vehicles parked along the street, has since gone viral on Facebook

A Nigerian wedding celebration held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, came to an abrupt halt on the night of 11 October 2026, after Dutch police responded to repeated noise complaints from nearby residents and ordered the event shut down.

Footage of the aftermath, shared on Facebook by Dora Ugheghele, shows a street lined with multiple marked "Politie" vehicles, lights flashing, parked outside the venue. The shaky, handheld video captures an atmosphere of confusion and distress as guests were directed to leave the premises.

The Dutch police interrupt a Nigerian wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Dutch police shut down wedding ceremony

According to accounts from those present, uniformed officers wearing high-visibility yellow-striped vests entered the wedding venue while the celebration was still under way. They halted the music, had the sound systems switched off, and ordered everyone inside to exit the building immediately. The intervention followed multiple calls from local residents complaining about the volume of the music coming from the event.

The person filming the video described the scene as one of the most disturbing things they had witnessed in nearly 30 years of living in the country.

"I have never experienced this kind of thing," they said.

The individual alleged that guests were physically handled during the police response.

"This is wickedness. See what police is doing to innocent people that come to enjoy themselves."

Watch the Rotterdam wedding video that sparked the viral debate below:

Reactions to Nigerian wedding halted

The video drew swift and varied responses from Nigerian social media users, many of whom used it as a springboard to reflect on the immigrant experience in Europe.

Christopher Maureen said:

"Why ona go do wedding for 9pm? Why ona no carry d wedding come Nigeria your home? Na question I dey ask o. I come in peace."

Adaora Eyisi Okafor said:

"No place like home, is only that our government has spoiled our country, very bad of them."

Inamahoro Melissa said:

"Whoever call them is the cause of all the mess."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian man explained how he pulled off a N1.2 million wedding with his wife in just one month.

Couple abroad holds virtual wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple held their introduction and engagement ceremony virtually, with an MC dancing beside their image on a giant screen at the venue.

The bride joined the celebration on Zoom with her groom, while guests gathered in Nigeria — and the unusual setup had TikTok users joking about family gossip and the food that still had to be served in person.

Source: Legit.ng