Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared a heartfelt tribute to Nollywood legend Pete Edochie after his death at 79

Jackie Appiah recalled her encounter with the veteran actor, which turned out to be their final meeting

The actress revealed the two had made plans to celebrate Pete Edochie's upcoming 80th birthday together

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has broken her silence on the passing of Nollywood icon Pete Edochie, sharing an emotional tribute that reveals just how close the two were in his final months.

In a post shared on her Instagram on Thursday, November 26, Jackie Appiah described how her encounter with the veteran actor in October 2026 turned out to be the last time she would ever see him alive. The Ghanaian screen star wrote that she had no idea the encounter would become a final goodbye.

Jackie Appiah pens heartfelt tribute to Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. Credit: jackieappiah/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah recalls final moments with Pete Edochie

According to Jackie, the two spent quality time together during the visit, reminiscing and sharing conversations that she now holds dearly. What made the revelation particularly poignant was that the pair had reportedly discussed plans for a future celebration — specifically, that Jackie would attend Pete Edochie's 80th birthday party.

"We even talked about how I would come and celebrate your 80th birthday. Little did I know that would be our last conversation," she wrote.

The actress reflected on the depth of their relationship, expressing gratitude for the memories, wisdom, and moments they shared over the years. She described Pete Edochie as a legend whose legacy will endure long after his passing.

"Thank you for the beautiful memories, the wisdom, and the moments we shared over the years. You will forever remain a legend in our hearts," Jackie Appiah wrote.

Jackie Appiah's tribute is among many that have poured in from across the continent since news of his death broke, underscoring the reach of his influence beyond Nigeria's borders.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Genevieve Nnaji reacted to the death of Pete Edochie with a heartbreaking post.

Jackie Appiah shares plans for Pete Edochie's 80th birthday celebration. Credit: petedochie

Source: Instagram

See Jackie Appiah's tribute post on Instagram below:

Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng