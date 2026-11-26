The Ambassador of Nigeria to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, shared how Gaddafi arrived in Abuja in 2006 with about 200 armed bodyguards and 100 cars loaded with AK-47s

Obasanjo reportedly publicly apologised to the Libyan leader over the blockage but privately ordered that the heavy weapons must not be allowed in under any circumstances

Fani-Kayode said the reason for Obasanjo's firmness only became clear at the next cabinet meeting after the summit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering global affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, Ambassador of Nigeria to South Africa, has shared a dramatic account of how former President Olusegun Obasanjo stood firm against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's delegation bringing high-powered weapons into Abuja during a 2006 African and South American Heads of State Summit.

Fani-Kayode served Obasanjo as a presidential campaign aide, Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Minister of Aviation.

Femi Fani-Kayode recounts Olusegun Obasanjo's 2006 encounter with Muammar Gaddafi's delegation over weapons brought into Abuja. Photo credit: @realFFK, @KafinHausaa

Source: Twitter

Gaddafi's convoy stopped in Abuja

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode made the disclosure about the late Libyan leader in a post titled '20 Years Ago With Muammar Gaddafi' on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page. He stated that he was assigned to receive the then-Libyan leader at the airport on behalf of Obasanjo and spent four days with him.

He said the Libyan delegation touched down with about 200 armed bodyguards, sidearms, and roughly 100 vehicles that had been shipped ahead and were already parked at the airport.

"The boot of each of those cars was filled with AK-47s and all manner of sophisticated weapons," Fani-Kayode wrote.

Nigerian security personnel and military units blocked the convoy at the gate. The compromise on offer was that Gaddafi, his delegates, and his bodyguards could proceed with their sidearms, but the rifles and heavier arms in the car boots would not be permitted through.

After three unsuccessful attempts to move the convoy, Gaddafi lost his patience. He stepped out of his vehicle and began walking along the road towards Abuja under the sun, with all 200 members of his entourage falling in behind him.

Fani-Kayode said he phoned Obasanjo, who was on his way to Lagos, and bought time by telling Gaddafi the Nigerian leader was personally coming to resolve the situation. Gaddafi turned back.

Obasanjo arrived, greeted him warmly and apologised for the hold-up, giving the impression the gates would be opened. But as the President walked away, he quietly told Fani-Kayode that nothing had changed.

"As he walked past me he bent over and whispered into my ear that under no circumstances would Ghaddafi and his team be allowed in unless they complied with our request that they drop the AK 47's from the boots of their cars and put them back on their plane," Fani-Kayode recalled.

Libya's Minister of National Security and Head of Protocol threatened to fly Gaddafi home and pull out of the conference entirely. After what Fani-Kayode described as a "hot encounter and harsh trading of words," the Libyan officials backed down. The weapons were returned to the aircraft, which Nigerian soldiers then surrounded to prevent any attempt to smuggle them out later.

Why Obasanjo's firmness mattered

The full significance of that decision only emerged at a subsequent cabinet meeting. Fani-Kayode said he was informed that Libyan delegations had previously used similar visits to transfer weapons to local contacts, arms that later ended up fuelling terrorism and insurgency inside Nigeria.

"As for my boss OBJ, he saved lives on that day by putting his foot down," he wrote.

Furthermore, Fani-Kayode reflected on Gaddafi's death in his hometown of Sirte on October 20, 2011, saying he watched the footage with sadness. He noted with particular irony that the same Head of Protocol who had threatened to abort the summit over the weapons ban was later seen on CNN, speaking from Paris to condemn Gaddafi on the day he was killed.

Read Fani-Kayode's full post on Muammar Ghaddafi via the X post below:

Read more on Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode sends message to opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode reflected on the early and preliminary preparations for the 2027 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, assessing the likely presidential candidates, said none of them has the capacity to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng