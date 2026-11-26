The UAE announced a three-day Eid Al Etihad holiday for federal and Ajman government employees from December 2 to 4, 2026

Private-sector workers across the UAE will receive a two-day paid holiday on December 2 and 3, the Ministry of Human Resources confirmed

Private-sector employees who normally have Saturdays and Sundays off can use December 4 as annual leave to extend their break to five days

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The UAE has set out its official holiday schedule for the 55th Eid Al Etihad, with different arrangements applying to government and private-sector workers across the country.

As reported on Wednesday, November 25, by Gulf Business, the Ajman Government Human Resources Department announced a three-day holiday for all government entities in the emirate.

Ajman Government announces the official holiday dates for the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebration. Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The break will run from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4, 2026. Normal working hours will resume on Monday, December 7. The department also extended holiday greetings to the UAE leadership, government, citizens and residents, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirmed a matching schedule for federal government employees, covering the same three-day period from December 2 through December 4.

With the standard Saturday-Sunday weekend following immediately after, those on a five-day working week will not return to their offices until Monday, December 7.

UAE private workers get shorter holiday

Private-sector employees will receive a shorter official break. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the dates on Friday, November 13.

It stated that private-sector workers are entitled to paid holidays on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3.

The UAE marks its 55th Eid Al Etihad anniversary on December 2, 2026, celebrating 55 years of unity and national development. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

However, employees whose regular days off fall on Saturdays and Sundays have the option to take Friday, December 4, as annual leave, allowing them to string together up to five consecutive days away from work.

The arrangement means private-sector workers will observe a shorter official holiday than their counterparts in the federal government, though the opportunity to take additional leave on December 4 gives some flexibility to those who wish to extend the festive break.

Read more on public holidays

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the UAE have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng