A heartwarming video of the Ooni of Ife and his ex-wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola, at her university convocation went viral

The former queen bagged a degree at Elizade University in Ondo State on Friday, November 13, 2026

The Ooni attended the ceremony with their son, and his presence left fans talking about the former couple

A video capturing an unexpectedly warm moment between Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his ex-wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola, has taken social media by storm after surfacing on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The occasion was Olori Naomi's convocation ceremony at Elizade University in Ondo State, where the mother of one graduated with a university degree. Nigerian gospel singer Dare Justified shared the footage from the event the same day, and it quickly gained traction online.

Ooni of Ife was seen at the convocation ceremony of his ex-wife, Olori Naomi, as they engaged in chit-chat. Photo credit@ooniofife/olorinaomiogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Ooni and Olori Naomi's reunion moment

In the recording, the former royal couple was seen together alongside their son, sharing what many described as a natural, easy chemistry.

At one point, the noise level at the venue made communication difficult, and Olori Naomi leaned in close to the monarch to whisper something to him directly. The Ooni, meanwhile, was attentive to their son throughout.

Ooni of Ife and his ex-wife seen taking pictures together at her convocation ceremony. Photo credit@olorinaomiogunwusi

Source: Instagram

A particularly touching moment came when the king pulled out two bundles of N1,000 notes and handed them to their son as the family paused for photographs together. The relaxed, candid nature of the gathering clearly resonated with viewers.

Dare Justified, who shared the clip, described it as "an incredible and memorable time," adding that it was "an even greater honour" to witness the Ooni present to celebrate what he called "this beautiful milestone alongside family and friends."

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch and his former wife:

Fans react to the viral video

The clip drew an outpouring of emotion from followers, many of whom expressed hope that the former couple might find their way back to each other.

@purplespicekitchen wrote:

"I love to see them together again."

@mowatemi commented:

"This is pure love."

@chizobas_diary observed:

"For him to even come out for her when she's no longer in the palace speaks a lot of volume as to how he cherishes her."

In a follow-up comment, the same user added:

"This is where his heart lies… you can see the natural chemistry."

@goldie_wurahola shared:

"Their chemistry is always natural together. God bless the family."

Ooni's wives dance with hubby's first son

Legit.ng previously reported that some of the Ooni of Ife’s wives had embraced his first son, Tadenikawo, whom he had with Queen Naomi.

A video on social media had captured two of the queens dancing beautifully with the small boy, even though his mom had since moved on.

Fans were hopeful that the former queen might one day return to the palace and praised him for not being a deadbeat father to his young son.

Source: Legit.ng