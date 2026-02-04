A Nigerian couple planned and hosted their wedding in just one month, spending only N1.2 million total

The bride designed all her wedding outfits herself, including the gown, veil, and traditional attire, saving major costs

They held a no-reception wedding in her village parlour, yet over 200 guests attended instead of the planned 50

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing how he successfully planned and hosted his wedding with a budget of N1.2 million.

In a TikTok post spotted by Legit.ng, the man posted some carousel images from his wedding that explained the steps he and his wife took to keep costs low.

A Nigerian man shares how he planned his wedding with 1.2 million. Photo credit: @lucy.and.henry. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, the beautiful wedding took place on December 13, 2025, but the wedding planning began just one month earlier. Narrating the process in a TikTok post, he said they both carefully wrote down weekly goals in a notebook to track their daily spending.

"Our wedding was 13th dec 2025 but we started planning a month before. We wrote down everything we needed to achieve every week in a jotter," he said.

Man shares how he managed wedding cost

The man praised his wife for being supportive and stress-free throughout the process. He described her as calm and intentional, noting that her approach made the wedding planning easier.

He explained that his wife, with knowledge in fashion design, designed all her wedding outfits herself, including her wedding gown, veil, traditional attire, and Thanksgiving outfit.

He said:

"My wife's outfits were sketched by her but sewn by Thecia Fashion. Her wedding gown, veil, trad outfit and Thanksgiving outfits were all sewn. My wife is a fashion designer (she makes cloths for herself) but stopped sewing for 3 years to focus in web3."

Nigerian man, wife plans wedding with N1.2million

To further reduce costs, the couple held their traditional wedding inside the parlour of his wife’s family home in her village.

A Nigerian couple shares how they planned and hosted their wedding, spending only N1.2 million total. Photo credit: @lucy.and.henry. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"We did our trad inside parlour in my wife's village. We did our trad a day before our church wedding. It was stressful but it's worth it. Trust me. My wife's idea. She doesn't even want to put canopy or DJ at all.

We did a no reception wedding. We invited our friends to church, gave souvenirs with food inclusive after church."

He added that his wife initially wanted a small, invitation-only ceremony with about 50 guests. However, more people attended than expected, and the final turnout was over 200 guests.

Despite the challenges, the man said the experience was worth it and proved that a beautiful wedding does not have to be expensive.

"My wife's idea, my wife is not a crowd/noisy person. Initially she wanted the wedding on strictly on invitation. I mean she just wanted us to have 50 attendees. We invited our family and friends but the crowd we had that day was about 200+ persons."

See the post on TikTok below:

Man who married white lady shares cost

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man who got married to a white woman shared his wedding experience. He disclosed how he spent less than N300,000 on the wedding.

According to him, he managed wedding expenses with a monthly wage of N30,000, and gave a breakdown of his expenses.

Many saw the post online shared their opinions on the man's wedding expenses, and asked questions.

Source: Legit.ng