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Calling all fashion lovers, beauty fans and accessory collectors! On 19 and 20 December 2026, Whitestone Event Place, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, becomes the place to be for Discovery, FirstBank's brand-new marketplace and brand experience for SMEs.

What to expect

Over 120 SME exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors will bring the beauty and fashion scene to life with curated exhibition spaces, product displays, runway moments and a children’s play zone. Shop, network, spot emerging brands and enjoy the festive vibes. Attendance is free!

Why it matters

Tagged “Where creativity meets commerce”, Discovery gives entrepreneurs the visibility, customers and connections to grow. As Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/CEO of FirstBank, puts it, “We are proud to support these hardworking individuals by creating platforms that showcase their businesses, connect them with customers, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Are you an SME looking to exhibit?

Exhibitor applications are now open. Apply here: https://firstbankgroup.com/ng/discovery/

Apply now to show off your products, boost your sales and be part of the first edition of Discovery.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng