A Nigerian MC went viral after dancing in front of a giant screen projecting a couple's virtual introduction and engagement ceremony

The bride appeared on a Zoom call alongside her groom while the MC mirrored her dance moves at the physical venue in Nigeria

TikTok users flooded the comment section of the video with hilarious reactions about family gossip and the possibility of having a virtual wedding

A Nigerian master of ceremonies has set the internet buzzing after a video of him dancing alongside a virtual bride at an engagement ceremony went viral on TikTok on 5 July 2026.

The clip, shared by MC iamgabby_official, shows him in a sharp navy suit dancing energetically in front of a massive screen projecting a Zoom call inside a decorated Nigerian event venue.

A Nigerian couple holds a virtual wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @iamgabby_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The screen displayed the label "Introduction and Engagement between Oluwarereseyi & Adebowale," with the bride in a green outfit dancing along remotely beside her groom, while multiple other guests joined the call from their own location in Nigeria.

Nigerian couple holds virtual wedding

The physical venue was dressed in orange draping and gold décor typical of West African celebrations, giving the event a fully festive feel despite the couple not being present in person.

It appears the couple was based abroad and could not travel back to Nigeria for the traditional introduction, so the ceremony was held partially online, with family and guests gathered at the venue while the couple joined via Zoom.

The MC had to clarify the setup in the comments after viewers were confused by the footage.

"Omo una Dey talk oo 😂. I am the MC in the suit. The bride is with her groom on the screen, look closely.." he wrote.

Virtual weddings remain rare in the Nigerian social scene, making this moment feel both novel and entertaining to the thousands who watched it.

Watch the virtual engagement ceremony that got everyone talking below:

Nigerians react to virtual wedding ceremony

The comment section quickly filled with humour as viewers imagined how their own families might respond to such an arrangement.

@Felly wrote:

"Na this kain thing my papa family dey like. they go too gossip me."

@eric added:

"As long as jellof rice na physical. 🤪"

@Precious 🤩♥ shared:

"My mama and my sister go just sit down one side dey laugh me. 🤩😂😂"

Lady breaks down over former boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian woman posted a tearful TikTok video expressing deep regret after learning her ex-boyfriend is set to marry someone else.

She left the relationship in 2018, recounting the reason why she left him in the first place.

Source: Legit.ng