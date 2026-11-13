Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday to speak out against exploitation in the Nigerian film industry

Gomez described working conditions on Nollywood sets as gruelling, with crew members going sleepless and sometimes going months without pay

The actress warned that those who speak up often face blacklisting, bullying, and betrayal from colleagues trying to look loyal

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez has gone public with a searing critique of working conditions in the Nigerian film industry, raising questions about how much longer cast and crew members will endure poor treatment in silence.

In a two-part Instagram post published on Thursday, 12 November 2026, Gomez painted a vivid picture of life on Nollywood sets that rarely makes it into public conversations.

Scarlet Gomez shares the sad reality of what she and her colleagues go through in Nollywood. Photo credit@scarletgomez

Source: Instagram

She described a culture where workers grind through night shoots that stretch to 6 a.m., only to be expected back on set a few hours later with no meaningful rest. Beyond exhaustion, she highlighted issues of inadequate food, unsafe sleeping arrangements, and salaries left unpaid for months.

The culture of silence on Nollywood sets

According to Gomez, the problem does not stop at poor conditions. She argued that a toxic culture of silence has taken root, sustained by fear.

Workers who raise concerns about their welfare, question how a production is being run, or simply ask for fair pay risk being labelled "difficult" or "unprofessional." Worse still, they face the threat of being dropped from future jobs entirely.

Scarlet Gomez shares what producers should do to make life easy for actors. Photo credit@sacrletgomez

Source: Instagram

She also pointed a finger at colleagues, noting that some who complain privately will publicly turn against anyone brave enough to speak out, choosing loyalty to those in power over solidarity with fellow creatives. Others, she said, quietly lower their rates to secure roles, fully aware that undercutting colleagues pushes everyone's earnings down.

Gomez closed her post with a direct appeal both to creatives and to those who run productions.

"To those in charge, remember your workers have lives beyond the set. The film ends, the cameras stop rolling, but ppl still have to live with how you treated them," she wrote.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress:

Colleagues rally behind Gomez

The posts drew swift and emotional responses from within the industry and beyond.

@rahamasadau commented:

"Well said, Very Well Said"

@mofeduncan wrote:

"What about having health issues and Producers not giving a f:\

@sharonooja shared:

"Period!!!!!!! Omo the day any of us decide to truly tell our stories!! It's well!!! Well said hun❤️"

@francessben said:

"Well said girlie."

@chefshaddy_bakes added:

"This also apply to life in general. 'the one who complain secretly join to gang up against the one who speaks up just to look loyal' well said!!!."

@seunkentebe stated:

"This conversation needs to be had!!!! Enough of the exploitation!!!!"

Scarlet Gomez shows her fun side

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez, who gained attention for playing a lead role in the trending series Wura, treated her fans to some fun moments on social media.

The actress, who portrayed a villain in the popular series, shared a collection of lovely and playful pictures on her Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse of a different side of her.

However, her photos sparked interesting reactions, as many fans expressed surprise at her appearance outside the series. Some jokingly remarked that she looked far from innocent, seemingly drawing comparisons to the villainous character she portrayed in Wura.

Source: Legit.ng