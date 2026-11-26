The naira fell to N1,455 per dollar on the parallel market as seasonal demand and election-related spending intensified pressure

External reserves declined by $108 million in a day, while economists cited political spending, capital flight and policy uncertainty

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso expects volatility to ease in 2027, citing strong remittances and a current account surplus

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian currency has come under renewed pressure in the foreign exchange market, depreciating to N1,455 per dollar in the parallel market amid growing demand for foreign currency and declining external reserves.

The latest depreciation comes as businesses and individuals increase their demand for dollars ahead of the festive season, while political activities surrounding the 2027 general elections are reportedly adding to exchange rate pressures.

A new exchange rate emerges in the black market as the dollar hits N1,435 per dollar. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The naira traded at N1,440 per dollar last Thursday, compared with N1,375 a month earlier, representing a depreciation of N80 within one month.

Naira records losses across FX markets

At the official foreign exchange market, the Nigerian currency weakened marginally to N1,397 per dollar on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from N1,396.50 recorded the previous day.

The development extended a series of losses recorded in the official market over the past week.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves declined to $54.25 billion on Tuesday from $54.358 billion on Monday, representing a daily reduction of $108 million.

The declining reserves come amid growing concerns over sustained foreign exchange demand and its implications for currency stability.

Election spending fuels currency concerns

Currency dealers in Abuja have attributed part of the increased dollar demand to political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Some operators reported increased patronage from individuals allegedly purchasing foreign currency on behalf of politicians.

However, the extent to which election-related transactions are driving the naira’s depreciation remains unclear.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, identified political spending, capital flight and policy uncertainty as potential contributors to the currency’s recent struggles.

Yusuf explained that increased election-related spending could inject additional liquidity into the economy, consequently driving demand for foreign currencies, The Punch reports.

He also warned that uncertainty over the future of ongoing economic reforms could trigger investor anxiety and capital outflows.

CBN explains naira’s renewed struggles

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, described the recent exchange rate volatility and fluctuations in external reserves as largely seasonal.

Speaking after the 308th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Cardoso attributed the developments to year-end portfolio adjustments by foreign investors, increased demand from businesses seeking to manage currency risks and election-related expenditure.

He expressed optimism that exchange rate volatility would moderate in 2027.

Naira falls to a new low in the parallel market as CBN releases new FX rule. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Diaspora remittances offer fresh hope

Cardoso disclosed that diaspora remittances exceeded $900 million in the preceding month, highlighting their importance in strengthening Nigeria’s external financial position.

The CBN governor expressed confidence that sustained remittance inflows and the country’s current account surplus would support exchange rate stability.

He also reaffirmed the apex bank’s commitment to implementing measures to safeguard the naira and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

CBN announces new dollar purchase limit for BDCs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the weekly dollar cash purchase limit for Bureau De Change (BDC) operators from $150,000 to $1 million in a move aimed at easing seasonal pressure on the foreign exchange market.

The increase, confirmed by sources to TheCable on Wednesday, November 24, 2026, represents a significant relaxation of the restrictions introduced by the apex bank in February.

Source: Legit.ng