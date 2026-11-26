Six people died and 12 others suffered burns after a commercial vehicle caught fire at Magbon on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Thursday, November 26, 2026

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the driver allegedly kept an extra five litres of petrol inside the vehicle at the time of the incident

Firefighters from the Badagry station faced an attack from aggrieved bystanders before they could carry out rescue operations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Badagry, Lagos State - Six people lost their lives, and 12 others were injured on Thursday morning, November 26, when a commercial bus went up in flames at Magbon, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

As reported by Vanguard, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the death toll, identifying the victims as two females and four males, all adults. All six were burnt beyond recognition, according to the agency, according to Leadership. The 12 survivors were evacuated to Badagry General Hospital for treatment.

Six people were killed and 12 injured after a commercial bus caught fire at Magbon on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Source: Original

An eyewitness, speaking in a circulated video, said the incident happened between 8 am and 9 am and involved a commercial bus heading from Mile 2 towards Badagry.

The fire broke out shortly after Checking Point Bus Stop, near the Black Signboard axis of the expressway. The eyewitness claimed only two occupants, believed to be the driver and one passenger, made it out alive, though those figures differ from the official count and could not be independently confirmed.

What sparked Lagos fire?

The Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated that the agency received a distress call at 8:44 am, with firefighters from the Badagry station arriving at the scene at 9:13 am.

Adeseye said early findings pointed to a dangerous practice by the driver as a possible factor in how severely the fire spread.

"Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicated that the driver reportedly had an additional five litres of fuel stored inside the vehicle, intending to refuel the vehicle's tank.

"The presence of the extra fuel is suspected to have contributed to the intensity of the fire," the statement read.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service begins further investigations into the fatal bus fire on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Firefighters attacked during Lagos rescue operation

Rescue efforts were briefly disrupted when personnel from the fire service came under attack from angry bystanders at the scene. The agency said its team pressed on regardless.

"It is, however, to be noted that firefighters deferred the initial attack on them by aggrieved bystanders to carry out the operations," the statement added.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said further investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Read more Lagos news

Mother, child die in Lagos truck crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of a mother and child after two heavily laden 20-foot container trucks overturned near Freeman Market along the Mile 2 corridor inward Apapa, Lagos.

Both victims were trapped beneath the trucks and their containers following the incident. Efforts to rescue them proved unsuccessful, and their remains were later conveyed to the police mortuary in Yaba for the necessary procedures.

Source: Legit.ng