Four police officers faced arrest after allegations emerged that they secretly moved Uebert Angel out of his cell to an office while he was in custody

The allegations surfaced during Angel's bail hearing in Harare, where he faces an aggravated indecent assault charge

Angel's lawyers also raised serious concerns about the manner of his arrest, saying armed officers took him from a church service in handcuffs

Four police officers in Zimbabwe have been arrested following allegations that they unauthorisedly removed Prophet Uebert Angel from his cell and escorted him to an office during the period he was held in custody.

The startling claim came to light at Angel's bail hearing in Harare, where the preacher is facing a charge of aggravated indecent assault. The arrested officers appeared before a court on Wednesday.

New developments emerge about Prophet Angel Uebert's controversial case. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

Angel's lawyers challenge arrest circumstances

Beyond the cell allegations, Angel's legal team raised separate concerns, as seen in an Instagram post about the conditions surrounding his initial arrest.

According to his lawyers, armed officers detained him during a church service and led him away in handcuffs, a move they described as improper. The State indicated it would look into those concerns.

Uebert Angel to stay in custody for the weekend over his alleged assault case. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

The case has drawn significant attention both inside Zimbabwe and beyond, with social media users weighing in sharply on the developments.

Here is the Instagram post about the embattled cleric:

Fans react to Uebert Angel's arrest

Here are some of the reactions:

@the.godfather_304 said:

"This year they are going to understand why National anthem doesn't have Remix"

@princenjush wrote:

"Finally"

@pr1nce.txt_ commented:

"No one is above the program fra"

@centic8 shared:

"Seems Nigeria and Zimbabwe are twins brothers, thought a thing as this only happens in my Country Nigeria."

@moxyboxymoseini stated:

"I don't believe that someone will run that risk with their job, just for one man, it goes to show this man is in some deep trouble."

@hope.again26i wrote:

"Those who against Prophet Angel need HOPE in life... thats the bottomline"

Uebert Angel's alleged victim's voice note trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman who claimed to be a victim of alleged misconduct by Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Uebert Angel shared disturbing details of her purported experience with him.

In her account, she alleged that Angel exposed himself during a video call after she was introduced to his circle through a prophecy.

She further claimed that she became involved in a relationship with his brother at the age of 19. The woman also made serious allegations against Angel and fellow preacher Prophet Shepard Bushiri, accusing them of participating in a pattern of exchanging and exploiting women within their ministries.

Source: Legit.ng