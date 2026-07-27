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Reps Give IGP 48 Hours to Produce Alleged Fake Agency DG as Probe Uncovers 29 Forged Documents
Nigeria

Reps Give IGP 48 Hours to Produce Alleged Fake Agency DG as Probe Uncovers 29 Forged Documents

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • The House of Representatives has given the Inspector-General of Police 48 hours to produce the man accused of posing as the head of a controversial government agency
  • Lawmakers say their investigation has uncovered dozens of suspected forged government documents linked to the case
  • The probe is examining how the agency allegedly secured office space and a N1.32 billion budget allocation despite questions over its legal status

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The House of Representatives has given Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu 48 hours to present Adeyemi Adeniyi before its investigative panel as lawmakers deepen their probe into an organisation they say operated without legal backing.

The committee is examining how the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) allegedly obtained office space inside the Federal Secretariat in Abuja and appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a N1.32 billion allocation, despite claims that no law established the agency.

Probe into alleged fake agency deepens after lawmakers identify 29 suspected forged government documents.
Reps order IGP to produce the alleged fake agency DG after investigators uncovered 29 forged documents. Photo: NigeriaStories
Source: Facebook

Committee chairman Yusuf Gagdi, according to The Punch, said Adeyemi must appear before the panel because the allegations involve major government institutions.

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“This committee clearly needs the suspected DG to appear before this committee

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“People’s names are involved. Institutional integrity is involved.
“The committee hereby resolves that the Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria do kindly present Mr Adeyemi on Wednesday by 12 noon. That is the ruling of the committee,” Gagdi said on Monday, July 27.

Probe uncovers alleged forged documents

One of the biggest discoveries so far is about 29 documents suspected to have been forged, according to the committee. The documents reportedly include approvals attributed to the Presidency, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service and the Ministry of Finance.

A police officer who appeared before lawmakers said signatures on the disputed documents did not match authentic government records.

“They are not the same.”

Police speak on criminal case

Police also confirmed that Adeyemi had been arrested and arraigned before the Federal High Court on an eight-count charge involving conspiracy and fraud. The officer declined further comments because the matter is already before the court.

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Investigators told lawmakers the case followed petitions from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, accusing Adeyemi of falsely claiming to head both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

The petitions further alleged that he used the positions to secure office accommodation, sought approval to recruit about 300 workers, and pursued a ₦1.32 billion budget allocation for the council while planning a World Investment Summit.

House committee gives IGP 48 hours to present suspect in alleged fake agency investigation.
House lawmakers tighten probe into alleged fake agency as police confirm criminal charges against suspect. Photo: NigeriaStories
Source: Facebook

Budget Office explains PFIPC budget entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi claimed he had no role in the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council's appearance in the 2026 budget after his unsuccessful attempt to secure its inclusion.

The Budget Office later told the House of Representatives that the PFIPC's roots dated back to a council created under former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. It said official approvals from other government agencies led to its inclusion in the 2026 budget.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Federal High Court Of NigeriaHouse of Representatives
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