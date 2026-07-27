Nigerian content creator Peller opened up about feeling scared ahead of his highly anticipated wedding

The influencer revealed he had settled all payments and tied up loose ends, but still felt overwhelmed by nerves

Fans and followers flooded his comments with words of encouragement and prayers for his big day

Seven days before his wedding, Nigerian content creator Peller let his guard down in a candid video that quickly caught the attention of fans across social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Peller admitted that despite months of preparation for his wedding, he was gripped by an unusual fear he had never experienced before.

Reactions as Peller shares fear seven days before wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The influencer, known for his bold and energetic personality, confessed that this was uncharted emotional territory for him.

"I've never been scared in my life like this before, bro."I have paid everybody. I make sure I don't owe anybody money. I make everything to go away, but I'm so scared because that day people are ready. Some people will still find fault."

Peller acknowledged that no matter how thoroughly he had planned or how many obligations he had fulfilled ahead of his wedding, he knew the scrutiny that comes with a public wedding was unavoidable. He ended on a note of faith, however, promising to commit the day to prayer.

Peller's fans encourage him ahead of his wedding over viral video. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller turns to prayer before wedding

Rather than spiral into anxiety, the content creator resolved to lean on his faith. "I will pray very well. I will pray before that day," he said, wrapping up the emotional confession with a plea to God.

The vulnerability clearly resonated with his online community, who showed up in large numbers to reassure him.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller sharing his fear with his fans below:

Here are some of the reactions below:

@opeyemi_creates wrote:

"It's normal. But God will take absolutely control"

@ayoleyiemmanuel commented:

"And the day is secure for you by the grace of almighty God amen, it shall be a joyful day"

@cooldimeji said:

"Just keep calm, the day is blessed. Just maintain steeze nd composure."

@i_am_candydessie shared:

"Ogo you fresh oo, don't worry your big day is covered by God no fear"

@titilopemioluwa_deborah wrote:

"God will take control. Pray"

@dabmoore22 added:

"You don't need to be scared if anyone should come for you even though we are not invited, we are here to fight for you online.. happy married man"

Peller discloses unexpected offer from DSTV

Legit.ng shared details about popular content creator Peller and his unexpected interaction with DSTV regarding broadcasting his upcoming wedding.

In a bold move, Peller rejected traditional television while choosing to stick with the growing trend among modern audiences who increasingly favour interactive and accessible events over conventional broadcasts.

This pivotal choice not only showcases his unique brand identity but also sets a precedent for the future of live entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng