A Nigerian woman celebrated as she bagged a master’s degree from Miva Open University 10 years after leaving the University of Ibadan

She shared how she was mocked during her undergraduate days at the University of Ibadan for studying a “useless course”

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the woman on her achievements

A Nigerian woman, Rofiat Akinpelu, narrated her academic journey as she rounded up her master’s degree from the Miva Open University.

She shared how she was mocked for studying Islamic studies, and someone referred to it as a “useless course”.

A University of Ibadan graduate who studied "useless" course bags master's degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Rofiat Akinpelu

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate bags master’s degree

On her LinkedIn page, Rofiat Akinpelu shared how she bagged a master’s degree 10 years after leaving UI.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"“Study hard so that you can feed your sister in the future. She’s studying a useless course and may never get a job.” Someone once said that to my younger brother while I was studying Islamic Studies at the University of Ibadan. I laughed then. I laugh even harder now.

"In December 2016, I graduated as the Best Graduating Student in Islamic Studies. Yet throughout my undergraduate years, I was always drawn to business, entrepreneurship, and leadership challenges. I even had the opportunity to represent my university at the regional finals of the Hult Prize Challenge by the Hult Prize Foundation at Boston, Massachusetts, and here I got access to many great people who have helped shape my worldview.

"Still, many people had already decided how my story would end. Teacher. Lecturer. Maybe something closely related to my course of study. The problem wasn’t those professions. The problem was that people assumed my future had already been written.

" After graduation, I explored different paths across operations, communications, project management, PR, digital marketing, and eventually healthcare marketing, where I work today. And yes, nothing about my life had been linear. But I keep doing it ANYWAY.

"On June 20, 2026, I graduated with a Distinction in MBA (Marketing and Strategy) from Miva Open University. As I sat through the convocation ceremony, the message from His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II stayed with me. Success is rarely a straight line. The people who achieve meaningful things are often people who have failed, learned, adapted, and kept moving.

"The same lesson is reflected in the vision of our Chancellor, Sim Shagaya Great things are rarely built without setbacks, doubts, and persistence. Looking back, I am grateful I never allowed other people’s assumptions to become my reality.

"Ten years after my first degree, I still don’t know exactly what the future holds. What I do know is that I am still learning, still growing, and still excited about what is possible. Ironically, for someone who thought she was done with school, I have recently found myself exploring PhD opportunities. Life indeed has a sense of humour."

A Nigerian woman who was criticised for studying a “useless course” celebrated as she bagged a master’s after 10 years. Photo: LinkedIn/ Rofiat Akinpelu

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng