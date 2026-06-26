A young man has celebrated completing his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan and shared his admission experience

The man announced the GPA he started with, and how he ended up with a Second Class Upper division

His story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat, notwithstanding his earlier plans

A Nigerian man, Arogbodo Mayowa, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as he graduated with a second class upper, otherwise known as 2:1.

He opened up about how he gained admission into the school, revealing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and post-UTME marks.

A University of Ibadan engineering graduate posts UTME score he used for admission, Photo: LinkedIn/ Arogbodo Mayowa

Source: UGC

UI engineering graduate bags second-class upper

On his LinkedIn page, Arogbodo Mayowa shared how he wrote his UTME two times before gaining admission.

His LinkedIn post read:

“Today marks exactly 4 months since I got inducted into Nigeria Society of Engineers, Looking back, all i can say is - Thank you, God - because it was not an easy ride at all.

Ever since I was in junior secondary school, I knew that civil engineering was the career path i wanted, and this decision was influenced by my love for mathematics and Basic Technology. I did my first Jamb in 2018 and applied to study Civil Engineering at the University of Ibadan. I scored 271 in Jamb and 60 in Post-UTME, which gave me an aggregate of 63.875.

To my surprise, the cut-off for Civil Engineering was 64.25, I was Just 0.375 below the cut-off, so admission was not possible that year. I was also unable to apply to other institutions because UI was the last school to complete its admission process.

So I fastened my belt, read more, and prepared for 2019 Jamb. I applied for same course at the same university, but the result was different and my effort paid off. I got 286 in Jamb and 61 in Post-UTME - I was 4 point above cut-off and gained admission October 2019.

Then it was time to resume school, but COVD-19 arrived and everything stopped until 2021. When I finally resumed, I was really excited to study my dream course. I intensified my reading and put in a lot of effort ensure the best result - and it worked. I finished 100L with a CGPA of 3.69/4, proud to see the reward of my hardwork. Then 200L came with its own difficulties; it was not as easy as 100L, I put in my best but my best wasn't enough, and my CGPA dropped, I felt so low that I almost fell into depression but God kept me.

So I made sure 300l was better, maintaining my CGPA while also taking on a leadership position - representing my level as a member of the NICESA Representative Council (NRC), UI chapter, where I also served as Clerk. In 400l, I became the Deputy Speaker, balancing with my academics. Then to the glory of God, 500L came and the mission grew bigger - I was elected Speaker of NRC and also became the Chairman of the Final Year Brethren Commissioning for my Fellowship. Balancing everything with my final year project wasn't easy, but I came out a victor.

Looking back at this journey, I have come to understand that setbacks are not stop signs, they are redirections, Missing that cut-off by 0.375 taught me resilience. Watching my CGPA drop in 200L and almost losing myself taught me that your lowest moment does not define you. Balancing leadership and academics across three levels taught me that discipline and purpose can carry you further than talent alone.

"Today , as an inducted member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, I stand here not just with a certificate, but with every lessons learned along the way, and that is my greatest testimony. If you are still in the middle of your journey, still waiting, still trying, still holding on - please do not give up. B.Sc . Civil Engineering Arogbodo Mayowa Daniel (GMNSE). Second Class Honours (Upper Division)"

A University of Ibaban engineering graduate opened up about his JAMB and post-UTME score. Photo: LinkedIn/ Arogbodo Mayowa

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng