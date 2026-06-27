A young lady shared why she was once denied admission into the University of Ibadan despite scoring 10 marks

The lady shared how she tried again and later gained admission into the University of Ibadan the next year

Her story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Oluwajubeelo Makanjuola, shared her journey to gaining admission into the University of Ibadan.

The lady, who just bagged a second-class upper degree in Psychology, shared her experience while trying to gain admission.

A Lady shares why UI once denied her admission after scoring above cut-off mark. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwajubeelo Makanjuola

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares admission experience

On her LinkedIn page, Oluwajubeelo Makanjuola shares why she was once denied admission into the University of Ibadan despite scoring 10 marks.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"The admission I cried over losing became the journey that shaped the woman I am becoming. As I reflect, I can't help but smile at how differently life turned out from the way I had planned it. In 2019, I watched a dream slip through my fingers.

"After scoring 10 marks above the departmental cutoff, I expected to see my name on the admission list. Instead, I discovered I hadn't been admitted because of a "wrong" subject combination. I cried myself to sleep that night, but I made a decision: I would try again.

"A year later, I rewrote JAMB, applied to the same university for the same course, and gained admission. Ironically, the very subject combination that had been rejected the previous year was accepted. At the time, I was angry; that extra year felt devastating at the time. Looking back now, I realize it was the beginning of one of the most transformative chapters of my life.

"Studying psychology for me was more than earning a degree; it was taking another step toward a dream I have held since I was about 10. I still remember sitting in the classes and the new things we learned every day and the long nights and nerves before every test and exam. I had the best of roommates and study partners, people who constantly pushed and supported each other.

"The University of Ibadan gave me far more than a degree; it gave me amazing people that forged into lifelong friendships, opportunities to lead and serve, the confidence to build Makilicious Cakes alongside my studies, and the chance to find my love for hosting events and unforgettable moments representing my department and hostel in swimming competitions, including the NUGA Games."

She added:

"On the 12th of November, 2025, at the appointed time, I moved my tassel from the right to the left and graduated from the University of Ibadan with a BSc in Psychology (Second Class Upper Division)."

A graduate shared a mistake that made her lose her admission into UI during her first attempt. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwajubeelo Makanjuola

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng