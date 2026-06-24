When Taiwo Samuel Ogunleye received his NYSC posting letter in 2014, he packed his bags and headed to Iseyin, Oyo State, expecting to spend just one year there.

Like thousands of Nigerian graduates, he saw the posting as a temporary assignment—one chapter of life that would soon end.

Ekiti-born agricultural graduate reveals how Iseyin transformed from an NYSC destination into his home after more than a decade. Photo: Ogunleye Taiwo Samuel, Iseyin Pulse

Source: UGC

He had no idea that more than a decade later, he would still be there.

Today, the Ekiti-born agricultural graduate describes Iseyin not as a place he was posted to, but as the place that changed his life.

"I never imagined I would stay in Iseyin after my NYSC year," Taiwo told Iseyin Pulse.

After completing the mandatory three-week orientation camp, he was posted to Iseyin District Grammar School, where he carried out his primary assignment.

At first, the town was simply another destination on Nigeria's map.

Then it began to feel different.

Before corps members resumed at their various places of assignment, local government officials had introduced them to Iseyin as a peaceful town filled with warm and accommodating people.

For Taiwo, those words quickly proved true.

The friendliness of residents, the calm atmosphere and the genuine sense of belonging he experienced made settling in easier than he expected.

"Living in Iseyin never felt like living away from home," he said. "The people welcomed me and made me feel accepted from the beginning."

As the months rolled by, his service year drew closer to an end. Like every corps member, he began thinking about what life would look like after NYSC.

Rather than chase opportunities elsewhere, he decided to create one for himself.

Armed with a degree in agriculture and youthful determination, Taiwo ventured into farming. He cultivated maize and watermelon, hoping to turn his academic knowledge into a thriving business.

The dream, however, suffered an early setback.

A prolonged dry spell between May and July 2015 devastated the crops, leaving him with losses instead of profits.

For many young graduates, that disappointment would have been enough reason to leave and start afresh elsewhere.

Taiwo chose a different path.

Instead of giving up, he stayed.

"The experience taught me resilience and perseverance," he said. "It helped me understand that challenges are part of the journey."

One of the reasons he found the strength to continue was the support he received from the people around him.

When he needed land to begin farming, members of the community stepped in.

Some connected him with the right people. Others offered guidance, encouragement and practical support.

Their belief in him came at a time when he needed it most.

"The kindness and encouragement I received gave me the confidence to pursue my dream," he recalled.

That single act of goodwill strengthened his connection to the town and planted roots deeper than he ever imagined.

After 11 years in Iseyin, Taiwo says the town is more than where he lives; it is where he truly belongs. Photo: Ogunleye Taiwo Samuel

Source: Facebook

Taiwo said another factor that caught his attention was Iseyin's relatively stable electricity supply, something he considered important for future business opportunities.

Combined with the welcoming nature of residents and the opportunities he saw around him, remaining in the town gradually became less of a decision and more of a natural next step.

Interestingly, he faced no resistance from family members or friends.

"My family supported my decision completely," he said. "They encouraged me to pursue the opportunities I had identified."

What followed was a remarkable transformation.

Over the last 11 years, Taiwo has grown from a fresh graduate trying to find his footing into a project manager involved in major agricultural development initiatives.

Beyond professional success, he found something even more valuable: community.

The relationships he built over the years turned neighbours into friends and friends into family.

"Iseyin is not just where I live," he said. "It is where I belong."

Looking back, Taiwo believes his story carries an important lesson for young Nigerians.

According to him, success often begins when people are willing to step outside their comfort zones and embrace unexpected opportunities.

"Opportunities exist everywhere. You only need to position yourself and be ready to take advantage of them," he said.

To corps members who may one day find themselves posted to Iseyin, his advice is simple: keep an open mind.

What looks like a temporary stop could become the place where your dreams take shape.

After more than a decade in the town that was once just an NYSC posting, Taiwo now describes Iseyin in words that reflect his journey perfectly:

"Iseyin is a land of peace, purpose and endless opportunities, where dreams can take root and flourish."

For a man who arrived expecting to stay for only one year, those words are not just a statement. They are the story of his life.

Adeniran Abdbasit Adeyemi is a 2026 Free Trade Fellow at Ominira Initiative for Economic Advancement. He's a freelance journalist at Iseyin Pulse and can be reached via x @AbdbasitAdeyemi

Source: Legit.ng