A Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from Lagos State University celebrated as he got a PhD abroad

The man sent a message to his wife and all those who supported him during his studies in the US

His post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the man for his achievements

A Nigerian man, Michael Arowosegbe, narrated his academic journey as he bagged a doctoral degree from a university in the United States.

He celebrated as he bagged a PhD in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Arizona in the US.

A LASU first-class graduate bags PhD at US university, sends message to wife. Photo: LinkedIn/ Michael Arowosegbe

Source: UGC

LASU graduate bags PhD in University of Arizona

Information on his LinkedIn page revealed that he bagged a first-class biochemistry degree from the Lagos State University.

He also got his Master’s degree from the University of Lagos before proceeding to the US for his doctoral degree.

In his LinkedIn post, he celebrated his win and shared details about his research work.

His words:

“Most people think a PhD is about becoming the world’s leading expert in one specific niche. While that’s a part of the journey, it is not the whole truth. It is more accurately a masterclass in project management, resilience, and learning how to fail gracefully.

"To God be the glory, I am excited to share that I have completed my doctoral degree at the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy. When I started, I thought the goal was simply to publish. I soon realized the actual objective was to become a researcher who can navigate deep ambiguity.”

Appreciating his wife and those who supported his journey, he added:

“I didn't reach this finish line alone. To my advisor, Dr. Cathy Smith: thank you for teaching me how to think as a scientist. You didn’t just train me to execute experiments or run analyses; you taught me how to navigate the scientific process itself.

"To my committee, colleagues, and friends: thank you for being the fuel during the longest, most challenging nights.

"To my wife, Kaya: your support was the bedrock that held me together through every deadline and the inevitable ups and downs of this journey. And to the team at EducationUSA Lagos, Mrs. Chinenye Uwadileke, and Mrs. Adeola Adejumobi: thank you for seeing my potential and making the impossible feel reachable from the very start.”

A Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from LASU celebrates as he got his PhD in the US. Photo: LinkedIn/ Michael Arowosegbe

Source: UGC

Reactions as LASU graduate bags PhD in US

Marisela Rodriguez said:

"Michael Arowosegbe, PhD my deepest congratulations to you! This is a massive accomplishment, you shared it so heartfelt and it resonates. I am wishing you your best path forward in this next transformation of your career."

Bilya Bashir said:

"Congratulations Dr."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng