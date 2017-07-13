50+ unique Igbo names starting with K and their meaning

Igbo or Ibo people are an ethnic group chiefly found in southeastern Nigeria. People from this community speak the Igbo language. They have rich traditions and norms, including an elaborate naming system. There are multiple Igbo names starting with K and other letters of the alphabet for new parents to choose from.

By the turn of the 21st century, the Igbo numbered about 20 million. This culturally rich ethnic group has beautiful male and female names. Discover various Igbo names starting with K and their meanings today.

Igbo names starting with K

Below is a collection of traditional and modern Igbo names starting with K and their meanings.

Igbo names for boys starting with K

There are multiple Igbo names starting with K for a baby boy. A large percentage of Igbo people are Christians. As a result, most names have Godly meanings.

Check out this collection of traditional and unique Igbo names starting with K for your little prince.

Kachi: As it pleases God

As it pleases God Kachiside: As God has written it or the will of God

As God has written it or the will of God Kachisicho: The Lord's desire

The Lord's desire Kachimsicho: As it pleases my God

As it pleases my God Kaetochukwu: May God be praised

May God be praised Kainyechukwuekene: Let's praise the Lord

Let's praise the Lord Kalu: The Lord of Thunder

The Lord of Thunder Kamanarachimdi: Let the world know my God is alive

Let the world know my God is alive Kamanarachizuoroanti: Let God's grace be sufficient for us

Let God's grace be sufficient for us Kamanu: The God of thunder

The God of thunder Kambili: Let me live, or I shall live

Let me live, or I shall live Kambiri: Allow me to live

Allow me to live Kambirinachi: Let me live in God

Let me live in God Kamdilichukwu: Let me live for God

Let me live for God Kamharida: I shall not fall

I shall not fall Kamfeechi: Let me worship God

Let me worship God Kammarachi: Let me know the Lord

Let me know the Lord Kamsiyonna: The way I asked

The way I asked Kamso: I follow God

I follow God Kanayo: Let's keep soliciting on God

Let's keep soliciting on God Kanayochukwu: Let us keep begging from the Lord

Let us keep begging from the Lord Kanene: Let us look up to God

Let us look up to God Kaodinakachi: Leave your destiny to God

Leave your destiny to God Kaosiso: As it pleases God

As it pleases God Kelechi: Glorify the Lord

Glorify the Lord Kelenna: Thankful of the father

Thankful of the father Kodi: It is dependent on God to answer

It is dependent on God to answer Kristibueze: Christ is the king

Christ is the king Kufreabasi: Do not forget God

Igbo names for girls starting with K

Are you searching for the best Igbo names starting with K for a girl? Relax. We have you covered. This collection of beautiful female names havs positive and Godly meanings.

Kachimra: The size of my God

The size of my God Kachisiemeamaka: The deeds of God are beautiful

The deeds of God are beautiful Kaefeechukwu: Let me praise God

Let me praise God Kaineneolisa: Let us look unto God

Let us look unto God Kainenechukwu: Let us look unto God

Let us look unto God Kairaluchukwu: Let us leave it to God

Let us leave it to God Kairamarachukwu: As we know God

As we know God Kaisoluchukwu: Let us follow God

Let us follow God Kamfeechukwu: Let us worship and praise the Lord

Let us worship and praise the Lord Kamharida: I shall not fall

I shall not fall Kamsiyochi: It happened as I requested from God

It happened as I requested from God Kamsiyochukwu: I asked God, and he answered

I asked God, and he answered Kamsiyonna: The Lord has granted my request

The Lord has granted my request Kamtochukwu: Let me praise the Lord

Let me praise the Lord Kamdibe: My consolation

My consolation Kandibe: Let me be consoled

Let me be consoled Kanebi: Holding on to life

Holding on to life Kanebinudo: Let us live in peace

Let us live in peace Kanu: One greater than others

One greater than others Kanyibirinudo: Let us live in peace

Let us live in peace Kanyidirinachi: Let us live in God

Let us live in God Kanyima: We trust only God

We trust only God Kanyinulia: Let us rejoice and have fun

Let us rejoice and have fun Kaodizerachi: Leave it in God's hands

Leave it in God's hands Kaomasirichi: As it pleases the Lord

As it pleases the Lord Karalachukwu: Let us leave it to God

Let us leave it to God Kasarachi: Tell it to God

Tell it to God Kasarachukwu: Tell it to God

Tell it to God Kele: Praise God

Praise God Kene: Praise God

Praise God Kasiemobi: Comfort me

Comfort me Kesandu: Spread life to all

Spread life to all Ketandu: You shall have abundant life

You shall have abundant life Kiriemachukwu: Admire the beauty of God

Admire the beauty of God Korafummachukwu: Let people see the goodness of God

Let people see the goodness of God Kosaluchi: Tell it to the Lord

Tell it to the Lord Kosarachi: Tell it to the Lord

Tell it to the Lord Kosisochukwu: Tell it to the Lord

Tell it to the Lord Kosoluchi: As it pleases the Lord

As it pleases the Lord Kosoruchi: As it pleases God

As it pleases God Kosoluchukwu: As God pleases

Unisex Igbo names starting with K

The Ibo community also has unisex names. Check out these unisex Igbo names starting with K and their meanings.

Kanye: Let’s give

Let’s give Kasiemobi: Comfort me

Comfort me Kemakolam: Let me have enough of what is rightfully mine

Let me have enough of what is rightfully mine Kodilichukwu: Leave the matter to God

Leave the matter to God Kosisochukwu: As it pleases God

As it pleases God Kwento: One who protects the family name from destruction

What is a name that means God's gift in Igbo?

Nkechi, the shortened form of Nkechinyere, is an Ibo female name that means God's gift.

What is a good name starting with K?

There are numerous good and beautiful names starting with K in the Ibo community. Check them out in the previous sections of this article.

What are the unique Igbo names that start with K?

Unique Ibo names that start with K include Kelenna, Kanye, Korafummachukwu, and Kasiemobi. Check out more unique names above.

There are many meaningful Igbo names starting with K to choose from. Before picking one, confirm its meaning because a name affects the personality and character of a person.

