50+ unique Igbo names starting with K and their meaning
Igbo or Ibo people are an ethnic group chiefly found in southeastern Nigeria. People from this community speak the Igbo language. They have rich traditions and norms, including an elaborate naming system. There are multiple Igbo names starting with K and other letters of the alphabet for new parents to choose from.
By the turn of the 21st century, the Igbo numbered about 20 million. This culturally rich ethnic group has beautiful male and female names. Discover various Igbo names starting with K and their meanings today.
Igbo names starting with K
Below is a collection of traditional and modern Igbo names starting with K and their meanings.
Igbo names for boys starting with K
There are multiple Igbo names starting with K for a baby boy. A large percentage of Igbo people are Christians. As a result, most names have Godly meanings.
Check out this collection of traditional and unique Igbo names starting with K for your little prince.
- Kachi: As it pleases God
- Kachiside: As God has written it or the will of God
- Kachisicho: The Lord's desire
- Kachimsicho: As it pleases my God
- Kaetochukwu: May God be praised
- Kainyechukwuekene: Let's praise the Lord
- Kalu: The Lord of Thunder
- Kamanarachimdi: Let the world know my God is alive
- Kamanarachizuoroanti: Let God's grace be sufficient for us
- Kamanu: The God of thunder
- Kambili: Let me live, or I shall live
- Kambiri: Allow me to live
- Kambirinachi: Let me live in God
- Kamdilichukwu: Let me live for God
- Kamharida: I shall not fall
- Kamfeechi: Let me worship God
- Kammarachi: Let me know the Lord
- Kamsiyonna: The way I asked
- Kamso: I follow God
- Kanayo: Let's keep soliciting on God
- Kanayochukwu: Let us keep begging from the Lord
- Kanene: Let us look up to God
- Kaodinakachi: Leave your destiny to God
- Kaosiso: As it pleases God
- Kelechi: Glorify the Lord
- Kelenna: Thankful of the father
- Kodi: It is dependent on God to answer
- Kristibueze: Christ is the king
- Kufreabasi: Do not forget God
Igbo names for girls starting with K
Are you searching for the best Igbo names starting with K for a girl? Relax. We have you covered. This collection of beautiful female names havs positive and Godly meanings.
- Kachimra: The size of my God
- Kachisiemeamaka: The deeds of God are beautiful
- Kaefeechukwu: Let me praise God
- Kaineneolisa: Let us look unto God
- Kainenechukwu: Let us look unto God
- Kairaluchukwu: Let us leave it to God
- Kairamarachukwu: As we know God
- Kaisoluchukwu: Let us follow God
- Kamfeechukwu: Let us worship and praise the Lord
- Kamharida: I shall not fall
- Kamsiyochi: It happened as I requested from God
- Kamsiyochukwu: I asked God, and he answered
- Kamsiyonna: The Lord has granted my request
- Kamtochukwu: Let me praise the Lord
- Kamdibe: My consolation
- Kandibe: Let me be consoled
- Kanebi: Holding on to life
- Kanebinudo: Let us live in peace
- Kanu: One greater than others
- Kanyibirinudo: Let us live in peace
- Kanyidirinachi: Let us live in God
- Kanyima: We trust only God
- Kanyinulia: Let us rejoice and have fun
- Kaodizerachi: Leave it in God's hands
- Kaomasirichi: As it pleases the Lord
- Karalachukwu: Let us leave it to God
- Kasarachi: Tell it to God
- Kasarachukwu: Tell it to God
- Kele: Praise God
- Kene: Praise God
- Kasiemobi: Comfort me
- Kesandu: Spread life to all
- Ketandu: You shall have abundant life
- Kiriemachukwu: Admire the beauty of God
- Korafummachukwu: Let people see the goodness of God
- Kosaluchi: Tell it to the Lord
- Kosarachi: Tell it to the Lord
- Kosisochukwu: Tell it to the Lord
- Kosoluchi: As it pleases the Lord
- Kosoruchi: As it pleases God
- Kosoluchukwu: As God pleases
Unisex Igbo names starting with K
The Ibo community also has unisex names. Check out these unisex Igbo names starting with K and their meanings.
- Kanye: Let’s give
- Kasiemobi: Comfort me
- Kemakolam: Let me have enough of what is rightfully mine
- Kodilichukwu: Leave the matter to God
- Kosisochukwu: As it pleases God
- Kwento: One who protects the family name from destruction
What is a name that means God's gift in Igbo?
Nkechi, the shortened form of Nkechinyere, is an Ibo female name that means God's gift.
What is a good name starting with K?
There are numerous good and beautiful names starting with K in the Ibo community. Check them out in the previous sections of this article.
What are the unique Igbo names that start with K?
Unique Ibo names that start with K include Kelenna, Kanye, Korafummachukwu, and Kasiemobi. Check out more unique names above.
There are many meaningful Igbo names starting with K to choose from. Before picking one, confirm its meaning because a name affects the personality and character of a person.
