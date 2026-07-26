Spain's government has outlined the exact residency periods foreigners must complete before they can apply for Spanish nationality

The required period ranges from just one year to a full decade, depending on the applicant's nationality and personal circumstances

Nationals of certain African countries, including Equatorial Guinea, qualify for a shorter two-year residency route to Spanish citizenship

Spain has published the official residency requirements that foreign nationals must meet before they can apply for Spanish citizenship, with the length of time varying significantly based on where an applicant comes from and their personal situation.

The information, published by the Spanish government, outlines the nationality-by-residence route, which is the most commonly used path to naturalisation in the country.

Under this procedure, applicants must demonstrate continuous legal residency for a set period immediately before filing their application, show good civic behaviour through a clean criminal record, and prove integration into Spanish society by passing tests administered by the Instituto Cervantes.

Citizenship: How Long You Need to Stay in Spain?

The general residency requirement stands at 10 years, which applies to most foreign nationals who do not fall into any special category.

Refugees who have been granted official status qualify after five years of legal residency.

A two-year period applies to nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, and Portugal, as well as persons of Sephardic origin. This shorter window reflects Spain's historical and cultural ties with these nations.

The shortest route, requiring just one year of residency, is reserved for a specific group of people. These include individuals born on Spanish soil, those who were legally placed under the custody or guardianship of a Spanish citizen or institution for at least two consecutive years, and people who have been married to a Spanish national for one year with no legal or de facto separation at the time of application.

Widows and widowers of Spanish nationals also qualify under this one-year rule, provided there was no separation at the time of their spouse's death. People born outside Spain to a Spanish-born parent or grandparent are similarly eligible.

What Applicants Must Prove Beyond Residency

Meeting the residency timeline alone is not sufficient. Applicants must also demonstrate good civic behaviour, supported by a criminal record certificate from their country of origin alongside reports from the relevant Spanish authorities.

On the integration front, applicants are required to pass two tests set by the Instituto Cervantes: one assessing knowledge and fluency of the Spanish language, and another evaluating constitutional and sociocultural knowledge of Spain.

Only residency permits or authorisations issued under Spanish immigration legislation count as valid legal residency for this evaluation.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng