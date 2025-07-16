Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest in his Daura home on Tuesday, July 15

As citizens and leaders mourned and paid tributes to the former Nigerian leader, a thoughtful boyfriend decided to send his girlfriend a gift

He sent her a gift with a handwritten note, which sought to remind her about something important while she mourned Buhari's death

The handwritten note and gift that a thoughtful boyfriend sent his girlfriend after Buhari's death have gone viral.

A Bayelsa-based gift vendor posted the note and gift on TikTok, and it stirred mixed reactions on the social media platform.

A man sent his girlfriend a note with a gift after Buhari's death.

Muhammadu Buhari, former Nigeria's president, died at 82 on July 13 at a London clinic, after a prolonged illness, plunging the nation into mourning.

He was buried in his Daura home on Tuesday, July 15, which was declared a public holiday by President Bola Tinubu.

But a thoughtful boyfriend seized the sober moment to remind his girlfriend about his love for her.

Content of boyfriend's note

In the handwritten note the vendor shared, the unidentified boyfriend reminded his girlfriend about something very important, as she mourned Buhari.

He said he loves her so much. The note reads:

"As you mourn the death of your ex-president, please take note of one very important thing...I love you so much.

"Awwn (Labubu)."

A man sends a note to his girlfriend after Buhari's death. Photo Credit: Horacio Vilalobos, TikTok/@blossom_loveboxes

Read the note in the video below:

Reactions trail gift package after Buhari's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the gift package below:

Pere Steamer said:

"As how na😂😂😂all these relationship people sef too do oo."

Ola💕♾️🥺 said:

"Buhari na her papa ni ?Abi ewo ni Werey gan 😏Mtcheew."

Deluxe boxes🎁 said:

"God No be small thing Dey happen for earth o."

Aurora Luxe By Angel said:

"All these relationship people and iwa werey 5&6. Mtcheew."

Omo Lawrence 🤭💕 said:

"Make you wey do the gift and the guy wey pay for the gift and the babe wey wan receive the gift make Una three call me for video call I wan advice Una."

Ameedah🥹💕 said:

"Wetin be her own ?😭 Is Buhari her grandfather ?All this relationship people sef."

Alexandra 👑 said:

"E b like say once u dey relationship u go just start to dey mad."

PAULA 💋 said:

"Wetin dey really worry these relationship people?"

ameenat💕 said:

"Kinni gbogbo pala pala yiii 😹,nah wrong TikTok I enter mah go out."

