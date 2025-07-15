Social media activist Verydarkman made a bold claim about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the death of his colleague Muhammadu Buhari

The critic in a recent video claimed that Nigerians wish that the ruling president were the one who died

The outspoken TikToker further attacked the APC flag bearer for all the policies he has created since taking power, triggering reactions online

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has taken a hot swipe at Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following colleague Muhammadu Buhari.

The critic in a recent video claimed that a lot of Nigerians wished it were the ruling president who died instead of the former president.

Verydarkman warnsTinubu with Buhari's death. Credit: @asiwajubat, @verydarkman, @mbuhari

He reviewed Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, noting how his countrymen complained bitterly over hardship in the economy.

VDM noted that Tinubu’s regime happens to be worse than that of Buhari’s, with most of the policies (e.g fuel subsidy) he initiated failing him.

The activist further argued that no reputable personality wants to associate with the APC flag bearer because of how the public would pour their frustration on that particular individual.

VDM highlighted that Tinubu might possibly go down as the worst president of Nigeria.

Watch him talk below:

Verydarkman’s video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oriade3154 said:

"Tinubu is the worst president in Nigeria history >>>>>>>>>>>"

charlesnze89 said:

"Vdm your bravery is admirable, ratel for life."

olas_body said:

"Who Tribe help? I be Yoruba man but I prefer Peter Obi over anybody. ❤️❤️."

zi_wellness said:

"The only relivant celebrity in nigeria at the moment."

felix_hemmy said:

"Omo, most of us can’t even be this audacious in our little circles talk more of to a whole nation… Bro, I respect you 101🙌😍."

stanley_doski wrote:

"I’m scared on your behalf. Please leave this bloody politicians so they won’t come for you. Nothing wey u go talk wey go touch their heart. No be you be dey first person wey dey call them out. You’re more important to us than them."

frisky__tee said:

"My own little take is..any president or governor who cannot build a good hospital for the masses should never be allowed to travel out for check ups.."

jectimi_comedy said:

"Buhari own he hard ear 👂 problems that was why you couldn’t hear Nigerians but Tinubu ear Dey work well na just wickedness him wan do Nigerians."

exxenceofficial said:

"Sometimes I wonder if these politicians think that they will die one day, anyways God bless you VDM thanks for always speaking truth to power 💪💯."

KWAM 1 mourns Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic took over the internet.

A good number of celebrities and media personalities shared their condolences online as they mourned with the deceased’s family.

Fuji musician KWAM 1 took things to a different level when he composed and performed a dirge for the deceased at an event.

